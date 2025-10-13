Solana Price Prediction: While Other Coins Crashed, Whales Bought SOL – $500 is the First Target

Whales are using the Solana crash as a buy-the-dip opportunity – Solana price prediction remains firm on $500+ with smart money support.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana appears to be down but not out, as whale accumulation underscores continued confidence in bullish Solana price predictions.

Despite the US-China trade war–driven liquidation event that wiped out bullish setups for most altcoins, SOL has reaffirmed historical support at $173.

Whales seem to be treating the 24% weekly decline as a discount, with a sharp spike in the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicating heavy accumulation likely led by large holders.

SOL Chaikin Money Flow. Source: TradingView.

CoinGlass data adds weight to the trend, showing nearly $27 million in Solana exchange outflows, suggesting whales are moving holdings to self-custody in anticipation of a recovery.

Solana Price Prediction: Whales are Positioned for a $1,000 Surge?

The bounce at $173 has validated the lower boundary of a six-month rising wedge, with the pattern now approaching its apex and momentum building fast.

This support zone has once again acted as a launchpad, shifting attention back toward a potential breakout.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, ascending wedge pattern. Source: TradingView.

On the 1-day SOL/USD chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reversed sharply from a near-oversold reading of 33, while the MACD histogram signals seller exhaustion, suggesting bulls are regaining control.

The key breakout level sits at $300, marking Solana’s all-time high from earlier this year.

If SOL flips that level into support, it could enter price discovery mode, opening the door to a rally toward $500, a 160% upside from current levels.

In the short term, the $190 demand zone will be crucial. A confirmed bounce from here could set a higher base for a sustained uptrend.

Looking ahead, macro factors like interest rate cuts, corporate treasury buying, and potential spot ETF approvals could push SOL toward the $1,000 mark, a 415% surge as the bull market gains steam.

