Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: While Other Coins Crashed, Whales Bought SOL – $500 is the First Target

Price Prediction Solana Whale
Whales are using the Solana crash as a buy-the-dip opportunity – Solana price prediction remains firm on $500+ with smart money support.
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana Price Prediction: While Other Coins Crashed, Whales Bought SOL – $500 is the First Target

Solana appears to be down but not out, as whale accumulation underscores continued confidence in bullish Solana price predictions.

Despite the US-China trade war–driven liquidation event that wiped out bullish setups for most altcoins, SOL has reaffirmed historical support at $173.

Whales seem to be treating the 24% weekly decline as a discount, with a sharp spike in the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicating heavy accumulation likely led by large holders.

SOL Chaikin Money Flow. Source: TradingView.
SOL Chaikin Money Flow. Source: TradingView.

CoinGlass data adds weight to the trend, showing nearly $27 million in Solana exchange outflows, suggesting whales are moving holdings to self-custody in anticipation of a recovery.

Solana Price Prediction: Whales are Positioned for a $1,000 Surge?

The bounce at $173 has validated the lower boundary of a six-month rising wedge, with the pattern now approaching its apex and momentum building fast.

This support zone has once again acted as a launchpad, shifting attention back toward a potential breakout.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, ascending wedge pattern. Source: TradingView.
SOL / USD 1-day chart, ascending wedge pattern. Source: TradingView.

On the 1-day SOL/USD chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reversed sharply from a near-oversold reading of 33, while the MACD histogram signals seller exhaustion, suggesting bulls are regaining control.

The key breakout level sits at $300, marking Solana’s all-time high from earlier this year.

If SOL flips that level into support, it could enter price discovery mode, opening the door to a rally toward $500, a 160% upside from current levels.

In the short term, the $190 demand zone will be crucial. A confirmed bounce from here could set a higher base for a sustained uptrend.

Looking ahead, macro factors like interest rate cuts, corporate treasury buying, and potential spot ETF approvals could push SOL toward the $1,000 mark, a 415% surge as the bull market gains steam.

SNORTER: The Tool to Make the Most of the Marker Rebounds

Solana has a history of starting surges in its meme coin market. Its last all-time high saw the birth of 10x–1000x coins like Fartcoin and Melania.

Now, Solana’s next meme wave is forming, and Snorter ($SNORT) might be the edge traders need to catch it early

Snorter Bot is built for competitive trading: limit-order sniping to grab the sharpest entries, MEV-resistant swaps that shield you from frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors proven winners, and rug-pull protection that helps filter out scams before you commit.

Just as importantly, Snorter guides exits. It helps traders lock in profits at the right moment, often the difference between a small win and a huge one.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

The stats look solid too.

The presale has raised almost $4 million, while early stakers are still earning up to 108% APY before the next phase begins next week.

And the timing couldn’t be better. The macro narrative is driving capital back into risk assets like meme coins—making Snorter even more valuable as momentum builds across the sector.

Visit the Offical Snorter Website Here
Solana
SOL
$208.77
6.29 %
