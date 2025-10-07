Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away

Solana’s next upgrade could change everything – Solana price prediction points to real-time speed and $1,000 potential

Solana (SOL) has remained above the $200 level this week, as lower interest rates and a weaker U.S. dollar continue to support the market, fueling growing interest in a bullish Solana price prediction.

The token is up 21% year-to-date, making it the weakest performer in the top five, while Ethereum and BNB Coin have already hit new all-time highs with gains of 41% and 85% respectively.

But that could be about to change.

In September, Solana validators approved the Alpenglow upgrade – a major technical enhancement that will reduce block times from 12 seconds to just 150 milliseconds, bringing Solana closer than ever to real-time speed.

The network already ranks third in total value locked for real-world assets, with $14.7 billion in stablecoins and tokenized assets – double that of BNB Chain, though still behind Ethereum’s $183 billion.

Still, with Wall Street increasingly moving into tokenization, Alpenglow could position Solana at the center of the next wave of institutional crypto adoption.

And if momentum builds, the road to $1,000 SOL might arrive sooner than expected.

Solana Price Prediction: Big Upside Potential If SOL Breaks Through $300

Solana has found firm support at the $200 psychological level during the latest market dip, and now looks primed to make a move toward new all-time highs.

With altcoin season heating up, SOL may soon start catching up to top performers like BNB Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has just flashed a buy signal, crossing above its 14-day moving average while gaining strength near the mid-line.

If momentum pushes SOL beyond $300, it could trigger the next leg of the rally – and open the door for a longer-term move toward $1,000.

