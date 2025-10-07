BTC $121,618.99 -2.51%
Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away

Price Prediction Solana Solana News
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships.
Solana’s next upgrade could change everything – Solana price prediction points to real-time speed and $1,000 potential
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1759839616-solana-price-prediction

Solana (SOL) has remained above the $200 level this week, as lower interest rates and a weaker U.S. dollar continue to support the market, fueling growing interest in a bullish Solana price prediction.

The token is up 21% year-to-date, making it the weakest performer in the top five, while Ethereum and BNB Coin have already hit new all-time highs with gains of 41% and 85% respectively.

But that could be about to change.

In September, Solana validators approved the Alpenglow upgrade – a major technical enhancement that will reduce block times from 12 seconds to just 150 milliseconds, bringing Solana closer than ever to real-time speed.

The network already ranks third in total value locked for real-world assets, with $14.7 billion in stablecoins and tokenized assets – double that of BNB Chain, though still behind Ethereum’s $183 billion.

Still, with Wall Street increasingly moving into tokenization, Alpenglow could position Solana at the center of the next wave of institutional crypto adoption.

And if momentum builds, the road to $1,000 SOL might arrive sooner than expected.

Solana Price Prediction: Big Upside Potential If SOL Breaks Through $300

Solana has found firm support at the $200 psychological level during the latest market dip, and now looks primed to make a move toward new all-time highs.

With altcoin season heating up, SOL may soon start catching up to top performers like BNB Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has just flashed a buy signal, crossing above its 14-day moving average while gaining strength near the mid-line.

solana price chart

If momentum pushes SOL beyond $300, it could trigger the next leg of the rally – and open the door for a longer-term move toward $1,000.

Alongside major altcoins, top crypto presales are gaining serious attention, offering early access to potential breakout projects.

One project that is currently gaining attention is SUBBD ($SUBBD), a decentralized content platform built for the AI era.

It’s gaining traction fast as investors look for early access to the next breakout presale.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) Gives Creators the Chance to Monetize AI-Generated Content

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is reshaping how creators make, share, and monetize their work by merging AI tools with blockchain technology in one seamless platform.

subbd crypto presale

Instead of juggling multiple apps for generating content, editing, and posting, SUBBD lets users do all of this within the same ecosystem.

At its core, the $SUBBD token powers both users’ and creators’ entire experience. It also simplifies payments for subscriptions and exclusive features, while giving holders access to governance, staking rewards, and premium tools.

With over 2,000 influencers already on board and a combined following of 250 million, $SUBBD’s upside potential looks increasingly hard to ignore.

You can buy $SUBBD at its discounted presale price of $0.05662 by visiting the official SUBBD website.

Link up your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet) and either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to invest.

Buy SUBBD Here.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
