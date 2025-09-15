BTC $115,426.40 -0.28%
Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: TVL Hits $13 Billion All-Time High – $500 Within 4 Weeks

price analysis price prediciton Solana
Solana DeFi just hit $13B TVL – Solana price prediction now teases a $500 breakout within weeks. Here's the latest.
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana’s price outlook is turning increasingly bullish, as the network’s DeFi ecosystem hits new records – supporting a strong Solana price prediction.

According to DeFiLlama, total value locked (TVL) on Solana has reached an all-time high of $13.25 billion, fueled by an 18% surge in the past week alone.

This breakout is boosting market optimism that SOL could rally toward the $500 mark within the next four weeks.

Over the past five months, Solana’s TVL ranged between $6.5 billion and $10 billion, but September marks the first time it has climbed past $12 billion – signaling accelerating network growth.

Solana DEX Volume Surges 84% as 2.2M Daily Users Signal Bullish Breakout

The last time this happened was during President Trump’s inauguration in January, when SOL rocketed from $168.88 to $295.83 within a week.

Solana Price Prediction: TVL Hits $13 Billion All-Time High – $500 Within 4 Weeks
Source: DefilLama

Solana DEX volume has also returned above $5 billion, up 84% in the last 30 days for the first time since January.

Data from Glassnode shows that Solana reserves on exchanges continue to decline rapidly.

A similar pattern occurred during Ethereum’s rally when traders rotated from BTC to ETH, and now it appears the same capital rotation is approaching SOL.

Solana treasury companies continue to accumulate SOL tokens. In the past 24 hours, Galaxy Digital bought another 1.2M $SOL, and since Forward Industries announced its $1.65B raise, Galaxy’s total purchases have reached approximately 6.5M $SOL ($1.55B).

Crypto trader Bluntz Capital believes all the bullish indicators have appeared on the Solana chart, with a 5-wave pattern pointing to a $500 SOL target by Q1 2026.

Solana Price Prediction: Critical $229 Support Stand In the Way of a Bullish Rally

On the technical side, Solana’s 4-hour chart shows the price currently trading around $236 after failing to sustain momentum above the $250 resistance level.

The key short-term battle lies at the 20-day EMA near $238 and the 50-day EMA at $229.

Solana Price Prediction: TVL Hits $13 Billion All-Time High – $500 Within 4 Weeks
Source: TradingView

A reclaim of the 20-day EMA would open the door for a retest of $250 and potentially extend toward $270, representing a 14% upside move.

If bulls can overcome this key level and sustain momentum, the next major target would be $500 in the coming weeks.

However, if the price slips below the 50-day EMA, bearish momentum could build, targeting the 100-day EMA at $219, and possibly falling further toward the 200-day EMA around $207.

The RSI has dropped sharply from near-overbought territory to around 49, signaling weakening bullish strength and suggesting a period of consolidation or a potential retracement before the next breakout.

$SNORT Gains Momentum as Degens Hunt for the Next 1000x Opportunity

With Solana targeting new highs, many believe Snorter Bot ($SNORT) is the next project to take off.

So far, the $SNORT presale has raised $3.94 million, showing serious demand before launch.

Snorter Bot runs directly inside Telegram, giving users a way to buy new meme coins early, often before they hit major exchanges.

With the right timing, that edge could mean the difference between a small gain and a life-changing one.

The bot works on both Ethereum and Solana networks, which many believe gives it the reach and speed needed to potentially deliver up to 1000x gains this cycle.

You can buy $SNORT now for $0.1045, but the price is set to increase in the next 24 hours.

To buy:

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Altcoin News
Ripple Pledges $25M in Stablecoin to Support US Businesses and Veterans
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-09-15 20:13:57
Ethereum News
Ethereum Treasuries Set to Outperform Bitcoin and Solana as DAT Shakeout Looms: Standard Chartered
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-15 19:46:32
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
