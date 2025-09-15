Solana Price Prediction: TVL Hits $13 Billion All-Time High – $500 Within 4 Weeks
Solana’s price outlook is turning increasingly bullish, as the network’s DeFi ecosystem hits new records – supporting a strong Solana price prediction.
According to DeFiLlama, total value locked (TVL) on Solana has reached an all-time high of $13.25 billion, fueled by an 18% surge in the past week alone.
This breakout is boosting market optimism that SOL could rally toward the $500 mark within the next four weeks.
Over the past five months, Solana’s TVL ranged between $6.5 billion and $10 billion, but September marks the first time it has climbed past $12 billion – signaling accelerating network growth.
Solana DEX Volume Surges 84% as 2.2M Daily Users Signal Bullish Breakout
The last time this happened was during President Trump’s inauguration in January, when SOL rocketed from $168.88 to $295.83 within a week.
Solana DEX volume has also returned above $5 billion, up 84% in the last 30 days for the first time since January.
Data from Glassnode shows that Solana reserves on exchanges continue to decline rapidly.
A similar pattern occurred during Ethereum’s rally when traders rotated from BTC to ETH, and now it appears the same capital rotation is approaching SOL.
Solana treasury companies continue to accumulate SOL tokens. In the past 24 hours, Galaxy Digital bought another 1.2M $SOL, and since Forward Industries announced its $1.65B raise, Galaxy’s total purchases have reached approximately 6.5M $SOL ($1.55B).
Crypto trader Bluntz Capital believes all the bullish indicators have appeared on the Solana chart, with a 5-wave pattern pointing to a $500 SOL target by Q1 2026.
Solana Price Prediction: Critical $229 Support Stand In the Way of a Bullish Rally
On the technical side, Solana’s 4-hour chart shows the price currently trading around $236 after failing to sustain momentum above the $250 resistance level.
The key short-term battle lies at the 20-day EMA near $238 and the 50-day EMA at $229.
A reclaim of the 20-day EMA would open the door for a retest of $250 and potentially extend toward $270, representing a 14% upside move.
If bulls can overcome this key level and sustain momentum, the next major target would be $500 in the coming weeks.
However, if the price slips below the 50-day EMA, bearish momentum could build, targeting the 100-day EMA at $219, and possibly falling further toward the 200-day EMA around $207.
The RSI has dropped sharply from near-overbought territory to around 49, signaling weakening bullish strength and suggesting a period of consolidation or a potential retracement before the next breakout.
