Ethereum Price Prediction: With $5B in Bitcoin Now in ETH, Will the Flippening Finally Happen?

Ethereum has surged back into the spotlight after one of the largest Bitcoin whales shifted more than $5 billion worth of BTC into ETH. The move has reignited debate around the long-discussed “Flippening,” where Ethereum’s market value could one day overtake Bitcoin’s.

Whale Activity Shakes the Market

Blockchain analytics firms, including Arkham Intelligence, flagged several transfers last week showing the whale moving over $1.1 billion worth of Bitcoin into Ethereum.

Just days earlier, the same entity had acquired $2.5 billion in ETH, bringing its total conversion to more than $4.5 billion within weeks.

🔥HUGE: A $5B #Bitcoin whale is rotating into Ethereum.



Just shifted $1.1B $BTC to a new wallet



Already bought $2.5B $ETH last week



Now stacking even more $ETH through Hyperunit/HL pic.twitter.com/0i5T3LR6Ia — The Crypto Times (@CryptoTimes_io) August 29, 2025

These were no small bets. The whale traded through Hyperliquid, adding spot and futures and locking in $33 million profit from an earlier long on Ethereum.

With over 220,000 ETH in the treasury, this whale is now one of the top 5 ETH holders globally – possibly even bigger than the Ethereum Foundation.

Bitcoin dropped $4,000 last week under selling pressure.

Ethereum up 14% in the last month, 2x Bitcoin’s performance.

The whale is showing more confidence in Ethereum in the 2025 cycle.

Staking Dynamics and Institutional Flows

This whale rotation coincides with the Ethereum validator exit queue hitting an all time high. Roughly $5 billion worth of ETH is awaiting withdrawal, creating concerns about potential sell pressure. The wait time for unstaking has now exceeded 19 days.

Yet analysts argue that institutional demand offsets much of this risk. In August alone, U.S. Ether ETFs drew $4 billion in inflows, underscoring the appetite for ETH exposure. Bitmine, one of the largest corporate treasuries, also added 190,500 ETH, lifting its holdings to 1.7 million ETH worth nearly $7.7 billion.

On-chain data shows institutions are buying more than 35 ETH for every 1 ETH issued, making Ethereum increasingly scarce, even with validator exits.

Ethereum Technical Outlook

Ethereum price prediction appears bullish, with a target of over $4,265, as it currently trades at $4,391, consolidating after testing highs near $4,865. Price action is holding above a rising trendline from early August, signaling the broader uptrend remains intact. The 50-SMA at $4,567 is the immediate resistance.

Ethereum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

On the technical front, a daily close above it could trigger a retest of $4,665, with a breakout opening the path toward $4,865 and the $5,100 psychological level.

Momentum indicators support this setup. RSI 43, ETH has room to bounce. MACD is bearish, with momentum fading below $4,265, risking $4,070 and $3,865.

ETH holds trendline at $4,265 as whales & ETFs pour billions into the network. Eyes on $4,567 SMA—a breakout opens path to $5,100+, reviving the Flippening debate. pic.twitter.com/LUrWrc803g — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) August 30, 2025

For traders, the levels are clear: a bullish engulfing candle above $4,567 presents a long opportunity to $5,100, while a candle below $4,265 indicates a sell.

Will the Flippening Return?

Ethereum is still behind Bitcoin in overall market cap, but institutional flows and whale accumulation is changing the dynamics. Bitcoin is digital gold, but Ethereum’s dominance in DeFi, tokenization and stablecoins is growing.

The whale’s $5B shift doesn’t guarantee the Flippening, but it reflects rising belief—even among Bitcoin loyalists—that Ethereum may deliver stronger returns in the years ahead.

With network upgrades, growing ETF demand, and institutional adoption, Ethereum’s path toward challenging Bitcoin’s crown looks more credible than ever.

