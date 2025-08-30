BTC $108,520.35 -0.13%
ETH $4,358.52 1.25%
SOL $198.91 -5.16%
PEPE $0.0000098 1.07%
SHIB $0.000012 1.06%
DOGE $0.21 -0.10%
XRP $2.79 -1.78%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.24
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: With $5B in Bitcoin Now in ETH, Will the Flippening Finally Happen?

Cryptocurrency Ethereum
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Ethereum Price Prediction
Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum has surged back into the spotlight after one of the largest Bitcoin whales shifted more than $5 billion worth of BTC into ETH. The move has reignited debate around the long-discussed “Flippening,” where Ethereum’s market value could one day overtake Bitcoin’s.

Whale Activity Shakes the Market

Blockchain analytics firms, including Arkham Intelligence, flagged several transfers last week showing the whale moving over $1.1 billion worth of Bitcoin into Ethereum.

Just days earlier, the same entity had acquired $2.5 billion in ETH, bringing its total conversion to more than $4.5 billion within weeks.

These were no small bets. The whale traded through Hyperliquid, adding spot and futures and locking in $33 million profit from an earlier long on Ethereum.

With over 220,000 ETH in the treasury, this whale is now one of the top 5 ETH holders globally – possibly even bigger than the Ethereum Foundation.

  • Bitcoin dropped $4,000 last week under selling pressure.
  • Ethereum up 14% in the last month, 2x Bitcoin’s performance.
  • The whale is showing more confidence in Ethereum in the 2025 cycle.

Staking Dynamics and Institutional Flows

This whale rotation coincides with the Ethereum validator exit queue hitting an all time high. Roughly $5 billion worth of ETH is awaiting withdrawal, creating concerns about potential sell pressure. The wait time for unstaking has now exceeded 19 days.

Yet analysts argue that institutional demand offsets much of this risk. In August alone, U.S. Ether ETFs drew $4 billion in inflows, underscoring the appetite for ETH exposure. Bitmine, one of the largest corporate treasuries, also added 190,500 ETH, lifting its holdings to 1.7 million ETH worth nearly $7.7 billion.

On-chain data shows institutions are buying more than 35 ETH for every 1 ETH issued, making Ethereum increasingly scarce, even with validator exits.

Ethereum Technical Outlook

Ethereum price prediction appears bullish, with a target of over $4,265, as it currently trades at $4,391, consolidating after testing highs near $4,865. Price action is holding above a rising trendline from early August, signaling the broader uptrend remains intact. The 50-SMA at $4,567 is the immediate resistance.

Ethereum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

On the technical front, a daily close above it could trigger a retest of $4,665, with a breakout opening the path toward $4,865 and the $5,100 psychological level.

Momentum indicators support this setup. RSI 43, ETH has room to bounce. MACD is bearish, with momentum fading below $4,265, risking $4,070 and $3,865.

For traders, the levels are clear: a bullish engulfing candle above $4,567 presents a long opportunity to $5,100, while a candle below $4,265 indicates a sell.

Will the Flippening Return?

Ethereum is still behind Bitcoin in overall market cap, but institutional flows and whale accumulation is changing the dynamics. Bitcoin is digital gold, but Ethereum’s dominance in DeFi, tokenization and stablecoins is growing.

The whale’s $5B shift doesn’t guarantee the Flippening, but it reflects rising belief—even among Bitcoin loyalists—that Ethereum may deliver stronger returns in the years ahead.

With network upgrades, growing ETF demand, and institutional adoption, Ethereum’s path toward challenging Bitcoin’s crown looks more credible than ever.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $12.8 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012825—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,953,152,248,686
-6.15
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025
2025-08-28 18:35:05
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Altcoin News
Raoul Pal Sees XRP Poised For Strong Uptrend As ‘Full Porting’ Begins
2025-08-29 07:18:36
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-29 14:21:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-28 08:46:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-28 08:33:51
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Gryphon Digital Mining to Merge with Trump-Linked American Bitcoin
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-30 13:09:00
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Is the Altcoin Market’s New Bullish Momentum Starting with XRP?
2025-08-30 12:03:16
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors