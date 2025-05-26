Solana Price Prediction: The SOL Ecosystem Just Got an Upgrade – And It Might Be the Most Bullish One Yet
Solana (SOL) is up 3% in the past 24 hours, outperforming other top 5 cryptos following the launch of a major new tool — the Solana Attestation Service (SAS).
Developed in partnership with the Solana Identity Group, SAS is set to become the flagship identity verification solution across the Solana ecosystem, marking a key step forward in on-chain compliance and user verification.
Users can now create secure credentials to meet KYC and KYB requirements across Solana-based applications.
This marks a major step forward in making Solana DeFi-ready for real-world adoption, enabling region-based access control to comply with evolving global regulations.
As jurisdictions tighten rules at different speeds, SAS ensures protocols can limit access where required — helping avoid regulatory pitfalls.
The tool will boost Solana’s fast-growing DeFi ecosystem, supporting platforms like Jupiter (JUP), Raydium (RAY), and Pump.fun.
It also opens the door for developers to build tokenized real-world asset (RWA) platforms that can scale globally while staying compliant.
Hence, the launch of SAS favors a bullish Solana price prediction as it can result in further ecosystem growth.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Could Rise to $300 After This Buy Signal
The daily chart show a ‘golden cross’ between Solana’s 21-day and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs).
This is a strong buy signal that previously delivered a 68% gain.
Momentum indicators are still indicating significant trend strength as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is standing at 60.
Although the RSI has been trending lower lately, as long as it stays above 50, it still favors a bullish outlook for SOL.
Based on the historical gains delivered by SOL the last time a ‘golden cross’ like this occurred, a short-term Solana price prediction could be set at $270.
If bullish momentum continues, the market could set its sights on the $300 level — a key psychological resistance that SOL narrowly missed during its last major rally.
This renewed strength in the Solana ecosystem could also spill over into top-performing presales built on the network, such as Solaxy (SOLX), one of the most talked-about crypto launches of the year.
Only 21 More Days to Buy Solaxy (SOLX) at Its Discounted Presale Price
Solaxy (SOLX) is a layer-two scaling protocol for the Solana blockchain that has already raised nearly $40.5 million through its successful presale event.
This solution comes to strengthen the Solana ecosystem by eliminating the congestion issues that have affected this blockchain in the past.
Solaxy achieves this by bundling transactions offline in a side chain to alleviate the mainnet’s burden.
$SOLX will experience significant demand once it is listed on exchanged and after Solaxy starts to be embraced by top wallets and exchanges.
To buy $SOLX at its discounted presale price, you can head to the Solaxy website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).
You can either swap USDT or SOL for this token or use a bank card to invest.
