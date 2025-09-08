Solana Price Prediction: SOL Preparing for Violent Move – $1,000 or Back to $150 Support?

$1,000 or $150? Solana price prediction leans bullish as fundamentals stack in SOL’s favor.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter



Last updated: September 8, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

SOL could be on the verge of its most explosive rally this cycle, with market narratives aligning in favor of bullishness for Solana price predictions.

While the technical outlook hinges, fundamentals continue to bolster the altcoin’s rise over the past month, up 7% on the week.

Solana has been positioned at the forefront of this TradFi-driven market cycle with inclusion in corporate treasuries as a vehicle for both institutions and public markets to gain SOL exposure.

The coming month stands to see even deeper TradFi integration, with spot ETF issuers facing their final SEC decision deadline in October.

Just 32 days left until the SEC’s final deadline on #Solana $SOL Spot ETF applications.



Ruling date: October 10th. pic.twitter.com/HzJfpcLXSX — CryptoPotato Official (@Crypto_Potato) September 8, 2025

With these new touch points, demand could accelerate coming weeks with the U.S. CLARITY Act, which stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL at Crossroads Between $1000 and $150

Solana teeters on the edge of a breakout as a confluence zone pushes SOL closer to escaping a rising wedge pattern that has held since the mid-April market bottom.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, ascending wedge eyes potential $1,000 move. Source: TradingView.

A support trendline forming throughout August now retests the upper boundary of the pattern in a potential breakout setup.

The same structure could also read as an ascending triangle, a reversal pattern that risks a 30% pullback to $150 support.

Momentum indicators, however, lean bullish. The RSI has bounced firmly into positive territory at 60, confirming buyers are driving the current market move.

This may also spark a lasting golden cross on the MACD, which has hovered indecisively above and below the signal line over the past week, which would confirm a longer-term bullish move.

A confirmed breakout could propel Solana to retest its early-year all-time high near $300.

With this level reclaimed as support, the door opens for new price discovery with little historical support to limit upside. The next milestone at $500 could be in focus for a 135% gain.

As the bull cycle matures, upside may not stop there. With TradFi demand accelerating, including the possibility of a Solana ETF approval in October, SOL could extend to $1,000 — a 360% surge from current levels.

