Solana Price Prediction: SOL is All The Rage Today As ETFs Launch and Western Union Announces Stablecoin Launch for Early 2026 – Is a New ATH Coming?

Solana ETFs just hit $300M in a day – Solana price prediction now targets a new all-time high as momentum surges.

The new exchange-traded fund (ETF) launched by Bitwise for SOL and an interesting announcement from Western Union this week could favor a bullish Solana price prediction and propel the token to a new all-time high.

Just a day after its launch, the new Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) has attracted nearly $300 million in assets, offering a 7.3% annual percentage yield (APY) to investors by staking 100% of the fund’s assets.

Meanwhile, Western Union announced the launch of a Solana-based stablecoin, USDPT. This new stable asset will hit the market in the first half of 2026 and will work with “partner exchanges” to make the token available to users.

“Our Digital Asset Network and USDPT will be an enabler in achieving our mission to make financial services accessible to people everywhere,” commented the head of Western Union, Devin McGranahan

Solana Price Prediction: RSI Sends Buy Signal as Positive Momentum Accelerates

In the past 7 days, SOL has booked a 7% gain while bulls seem to be doing their best to keep the token above $200 ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision.

It has bounced off a key support at $180 multiple times, favoring a bullish short-term outlook. This price area shows confluence between both horizontal and trend line supports and could serve as a launching pad to propel it to a new all-time high soon.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also sent a buy signal as it rose above the 14-day moving average, emphasizing that positive momentum is accelerating.

As institutional adoption grows and Wall Street becomes enamored with this high-yielding Solana-linked product, billions could flow to the token in the next few weeks.

