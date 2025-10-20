Solana Price Prediction: SOL Approaches $200 Mark Despite ETF Decision Delay – Is Solana About to Explode?

Demand for SOL continues to build despite postponed spot ETF decisions – Solana price predictions now eye an explosive move with the catalyst still imminent.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Several spot ETF issuers remain in limbo, yet SOL remains steadfast towards $200 as bullish momentum builds for Solana price predictions.

The altcoin has recovered $190 in a 6% weekend move, driven by the approval of the 21Shares Solana Spot ETF and meme coin market momentum.

Solana will be the third major crypto to gain institutional-grade exposure in U.S. TradFi markets, potentially unlocking up to billions in fresh capital inflows.

Its foothold in U.S. TradFi markets only stands to deepen as the ongoing U.S. government shutdown delays other ETF approval, leaving touch points for institutional demand untapped.

And with market participants pricing in up to 0.5% in U.S. interest rate cuts before year-end, stimulated risk sentiment could drive even greater demand.

DApp revenue outpaced the likes of Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain combined over the weekend, offsetting the delayed catalyst as retail pours into meme coin.

🚨 Solana just outperformed Ethereum + BSC combined in 24h app revenue. pic.twitter.com/iysZwJlUkJ — The Solana Post (@thesolanapost) October 19, 2025

Solana Price Prediction: Explosive Move Could Be Imminent

These bullish catalysts, combined with sustained demand for meme coins, could set Solana up for a breakout from its 7-month ascending channel.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, ascending channel pattern bounce. Source: TradingView.

The altcoin has confirmed a strong confluence of support with a double-bottom reversal pattern forming around the $175 demand zone and lower channel support.

This lower boundary has been proven as a launchpad, setting sights on a test of upper resistance as momentum indicators turn bullish.

The RSI has formed a higher low since its bottom at 30, now near neutral, while the MACD histogram follows suit in approach of the signal line—both hinting at a potential new uptrend.

The key breakout threshold remains at $300, Solana’s early-year all-time high. A flip of that level into support could open the path to new price discovery, targeting $500 for a 160% move.

However, with deepening TradFi exposure through stablecoins, corporate treasury accumulation, and upcoming spot ETFs, fresh institutional demand could extend the rally by 420%—pushing SOL toward the $1,000 mark.

