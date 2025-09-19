Solana Price Prediction: SEC Approves ETF Framework – $1,000 SOL is Closer Than You Think

The SEC has approved a new framework to fast-track crypto ETF approval – Solana price predictions now edge closer to $1,000 with TradFi exposure knocking.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

SOL could qualify for its own spot ETF under newly approved SEC listing standards, fueling fresh bullishness for Solana price predictions.

Under the framework, any altcoin with a futures contract that has been trading on a regulated exchange, such as Coinbase, for at least six months would be eligible.

🚨 BREAKING: The SEC just approved generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs under the ’33 Act.



No more one-off filings—if a token has futures trading on Coinbase (12–15 coins incl. $HBAR, $BTC, $ETH, $SOL), it qualifies.



This streamlines ETF launches, boosts liquidity,… pic.twitter.com/q5h2BKXuM9 — FinancialPress.com (@FinancialPress_) September 17, 2025

Solana fits the bill, placing it firmly on the fast track to ETF approval. It could soon see regulated spot exposure in U.S. TradFi markets, unlocking previously untapped demand.

Speculators are buying the news, triggering an 8% Solana price rise following the press release, as prediction market pricing in all-time high odds of 2025 ETF approval at nearly 100%.

2025 Solana ETF approval odds. Source: Polymarket.

Solana Price Prediction: $1000 SOL Closer Than Ever

Fresh demand from TradFi markets could give Solana the momentum it needs to fully realise the breakout of a 5-month rising wedge pattern.

SOL / USSD 1-day chart, rising wedge breakout test. Source: TradingView.

Post-breakout momentum has slowed, with $250 proving stubborn psychological resistance as bullish conviction shows signs of strain.

The RSI has sharply reversed to 60 after touching the overbought zone near 70, putting the neutral line in question, a level buyers must defend to sustain the uptrend.

The MACD tells a similar story, closing in on a potential death cross beneath the signal line, hinting at a correction as Solana’s next move.

A retest of the pattern’s upper boundary could be next to rule out a false breakout.

A continuation would bring the $300 high back into play, unlocking new price discovery and setting sights on the full wedge target around $400—a 70% climb.

But the real catalyst lies ahead. Once spot SOL ETFs hit the open markets, institutional inflows could propel Solana much higher, with $1,000 in view for a 320% rally.

That setup is only strengthened by macro tailwinds.

With the first U.S. interest rate cut delivered this month, and another 50 bps expected before year-end, risk assets like SOL could find even stronger demand.

