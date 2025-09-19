BTC $115,393.64 -1.81%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: SEC Approves ETF Framework – $1,000 SOL is Closer Than You Think

ETF Price Prediction Solana
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The SEC has approved a new framework to fast-track crypto ETF approval – Solana price predictions now edge closer to $1,000 with TradFi exposure knocking. 
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana Price Prediction: SEC Approves ETF Framework – $1,000 SOL is Closer Than You Think

SOL could qualify for its own spot ETF under newly approved SEC listing standards, fueling fresh bullishness for Solana price predictions.

Under the framework, any altcoin with a futures contract that has been trading on a regulated exchange, such as Coinbase, for at least six months would be eligible.

Solana fits the bill, placing it firmly on the fast track to ETF approval. It could soon see regulated spot exposure in U.S. TradFi markets, unlocking previously untapped demand.

Speculators are buying the news, triggering an 8% Solana price rise following the press release, as prediction market pricing in all-time high odds of 2025 ETF approval at nearly 100%.

2025 Solana ETF approval odds. Source: Polymarket.
2025 Solana ETF approval odds. Source: Polymarket.

Solana Price Prediction: $1000 SOL Closer Than Ever

Fresh demand from TradFi markets could give Solana the momentum it needs to fully realise the breakout of a 5-month rising wedge pattern.

SOL / USSD 1-day chart, rising wedge breakout test. Source: TradingView.
SOL / USSD 1-day chart, rising wedge breakout test. Source: TradingView.

Post-breakout momentum has slowed, with $250 proving stubborn psychological resistance as bullish conviction shows signs of strain.

The RSI has sharply reversed to 60 after touching the overbought zone near 70, putting the neutral line in question, a level buyers must defend to sustain the uptrend.

The MACD tells a similar story, closing in on a potential death cross beneath the signal line, hinting at a correction as Solana’s next move.

A retest of the pattern’s upper boundary could be next to rule out a false breakout.

A continuation would bring the $300 high back into play, unlocking new price discovery and setting sights on the full wedge target around $400—a 70% climb.

But the real catalyst lies ahead. Once spot SOL ETFs hit the open markets, institutional inflows could propel Solana much higher, with $1,000 in view for a 320% rally.

That setup is only strengthened by macro tailwinds.

With the first U.S. interest rate cut delivered this month, and another 50 bps expected before year-end, risk assets like SOL could find even stronger demand.

The Solana Ecosystem Holds Bigger Opportunities – Here’s How to Find Them

The altcoin market is pumping right now, and those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as fresh retail liquidity floods in.

While Solana gears up for the later stages of the bull market, low-cap meme coins in its ecosystem are already exploding.

That’s where Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) steps in, fresh off its expansion onto the Solana blockchain.

Now running a dual-chain economy across Ethereum and Solana, its arrival in the meme coin capital makes its token-gated insider groups and trading alpha more powerful than ever.

At $WEPE’s current $10 million market cap, there is substantial room for growth.

You can buy Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) directly on its official website.

Join the WEPE army on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram to stay informed.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Institutional On-Ramp Goes Live in October – XRP Can Become the Next Wall Street Darling
2025-09-18 22:14:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
