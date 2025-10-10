BTC $112,371.61 -7.73%
Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: Public Company Taps Coinbase to Buy Millions in SOL – Wall Street is Here

Solana News
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships.
Wall Street firm taps Coinbase to buy $400 million worth of SOL – Solana price prediction now targets $600+ as institutional demand explodes.
Alejandro Arrieche
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Sharps Technology, which holds one of the largest Solana treasuries in the U.S., has chosen Coinbase as its official custodian — a move that signals serious long-term intent and supports a bullish Solana price prediction.

According to a recent press release, the company has already acquired 2 million SOL, valued at over $440 million, and appears poised to continue adding aggressively to its position.

top solana treasuries

“By utilizing Coinbase’s suite of products, STSS can enjoy the institutional-grade infrastructure, deep liquidity, and competitive pricing required to effectively manage a leading Solana treasury,” commented the head of the company, James Zhang.

Through Coinbase, they will also be able to stake Solana to earn yield on their investment. As of today, the staking rewards for this token sit at 6.8%, meaning that its treasury could produce up to $30 million per year.

Solana Price Prediction: Ascending Price Channel Favors Bullish Outlook for SOL

The daily chart shows SOL is trading within an ascending price channel, a classic bullish setup that supports the case for a Solana price prediction targeting $270 in the short term — and potentially new highs once it breaks above its January all-time high.

The $210 level stands out as a key demand zone, backed by both previous highs and trend line support.

solana price chart

If SOL pulls back to this area and bounces with volume, it could trigger a breakout toward $270, followed by a stronger move to $300.

Looking ahead, as institutional adoption accelerates and Wall Street continues to embrace Solana, the long-term target could reach $600 — a 172% gain from current levels.

While Solana leads among large caps, the best crypto presales could deliver even bigger returns this cycle.

One of the most promising contenders is SUBBD ($SUBBD), a decentralized content platform that’s raising money at the presale stage.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) Presale Launches the First All-in-One AI Creator Platform

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is disrupting how content is produced, managed, and monetized by creators. It’s a crypto-powered hub where AI tools, fan engagement, and crypto payments can live under one roof.

Instead of juggling multiple platforms to generate, edit, and share content, SUBBD lets creators do it all in a single platform.

subbd crypto presale

The $SUBBD token fuels everything inside the ecosystem. Users can access subscription discounts and get front-row seats to test new features while creators get a say on the platform’s roadmap and moderation policies via decentralized voting.

The project has raised nearly $1.3 million rapidly, underscoring growing interest from investors.

To buy $SUBBD at its presale price, you can head to the official SUBBD website and connect a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction.

Buy SUBBD Here.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
