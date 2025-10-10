Solana Price Prediction: Public Company Taps Coinbase to Buy Millions in SOL – Wall Street is Here

Wall Street firm taps Coinbase to buy $400 million worth of SOL – Solana price prediction now targets $600+ as institutional demand explodes.

Sharps Technology, which holds one of the largest Solana treasuries in the U.S., has chosen Coinbase as its official custodian — a move that signals serious long-term intent and supports a bullish Solana price prediction.

According to a recent press release, the company has already acquired 2 million SOL, valued at over $440 million, and appears poised to continue adding aggressively to its position.

“By utilizing Coinbase’s suite of products, STSS can enjoy the institutional-grade infrastructure, deep liquidity, and competitive pricing required to effectively manage a leading Solana treasury,” commented the head of the company, James Zhang.

Through Coinbase, they will also be able to stake Solana to earn yield on their investment. As of today, the staking rewards for this token sit at 6.8%, meaning that its treasury could produce up to $30 million per year.

Solana Price Prediction: Ascending Price Channel Favors Bullish Outlook for SOL

The daily chart shows SOL is trading within an ascending price channel, a classic bullish setup that supports the case for a Solana price prediction targeting $270 in the short term — and potentially new highs once it breaks above its January all-time high.

The $210 level stands out as a key demand zone, backed by both previous highs and trend line support.

If SOL pulls back to this area and bounces with volume, it could trigger a breakout toward $270, followed by a stronger move to $300.

Looking ahead, as institutional adoption accelerates and Wall Street continues to embrace Solana, the long-term target could reach $600 — a 172% gain from current levels.

