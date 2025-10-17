Solana Price Prediction: Nasdaq-Listed Firm Increases SOL Holdings – Are Institutions Buying the Dip?

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) has bought the dip on SOL – Solana price predictions now eye recovery with renewed institutional support.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

DeFi Development Corp has deepened its SOL treasury holdings, adding conviction to bullish Solana price predictions.

The altcoin has fallen 15% since the start of the week as major players like BlackRock de-risk in response to US-China trade war escalations.

Other institutions, however, are taking the opportunity to scoop up Solana at a discount.

DFDV has increased its holdings by 4.7%, bringing its total balance to $426 million, according to a Thursday press release.

1/ Can't stop stackin', won't stop stackin'! 📈



Today, we announce that $DFDV has acquired an additional 86,307 $SOL, bringing our total treasury holdings to 2,195,926 SOL.



This latest purchase represents a +4.7% increase from our prior acquisition. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/feKbr1CpoX — DeFi Dev Corp. (DFDV) (@defidevcorp) October 16, 2025

The move cements DFDV as one of the leading public Solana treasuries and a vehicle for TradFi to gain SOL exposure while spot ETFs await SEC approval.

Holdings by public companies. Source: The Block.

The largest of the group shares this conviction. Forward Industries (FORD) has not pulled the plug despite showing intent to sell, reportedly moving over $243 million in Solana to exchanges.

Market behavior has flipped to accumulation with dip buying across investor profiles. What started as retail and whale repositioning has hit the institutional level.

Solana Price Prediction: Are Solana Treasuries Betting on a Bottom?

DeFi Development Corp’s timing may be strategic, with Solana flashing a strong double-bottom reversal pattern along a key demand zone at $175.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, double bottom fuels ascending channel breakout. Source: TradingView.

This zone aligns with the lower boundary of a 7-month ascending channel, a proven launchpad for previous rallies, forming a strong confluence of technical support.

Momentum indicators add weight to the bullish setup. The RSI is forming a higher low from its bottom at 30, while the MACD histogram stabilizes below the signal line, both signaling early signs of renewed buying pressure.

The critical breakout threshold sits at $300, Solana’s early-year all-time high. A flip of that level to support could open the door to new price discovery, targeting $500 for a potential 160% gain.

However, with deepening TradFi exposure through stablecoins, corporate treasury accumulation, and upcoming spot ETFs, fresh institutional demand could extend the rally by 415% — pushing SOL toward the $1,000 mark.

