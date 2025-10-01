Solana Price Prediction: Nasdaq Firm Goes All In on SOL – Can This Be the Catalyst for a $500 Target?

Nasdaq-listed Solana treasury company Upexi has expanded its advisory board – Solana price predictions now eye $500 with growing institutional backing.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 1, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Nasdaq-listed Upexi (UPXI) has just added another crypto heavyweight to its team, fueling renewed optimism around bullish Solana price predictions.

UPXI named Solana investor SOL Big Brain as its latest advisor on Tuesday, joining Arthur Hayes to guide the firm’s treasury strategy.

Welcome @SOLBigBrain to our Advisory Committee. With vision, influence, and energy, Big Brain joins @CryptoHayes to help drive growth and connect the Solana community. Together, we are shaping the future of finance and building a stronger ecosystem.https://t.co/aA3VQxQETL pic.twitter.com/scrW4u0HTV — Upexi (@UpexiTreasury) September 30, 2025

This cements Upexi as a leading Solana treasury vehicle in public markets, and a vehicle for TradFi investors to gain exposure to the altcoin while spot ETFs await SEC approval.

It holds over $421 million in SOL, ranking as the third-largest public Solana treasury. Its positions have already yielded a 156% return, translating into a 140% surge in share price.

The move underscores a broader corporate shift, with institutions increasingly adopting crypto treasury strategies, positioning SOL for deeper adoption as digital assets enter mainstream balance sheets.

Something which could accelerate in the coming weeks with the U.S. CLARITY Act, which stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

Solana Price Prediction: Could Institutions Push Solana to $500?

While Upexi’s expansion alone may not spark major demand, ongoing institutional support could give Solana the strength to break free from a 6-month ascending wedge pattern, now nearing its apex.

The latest retest of wedge support has prompted a sharp bounce, with momentum indicators pointing toward renewed strength.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, rising wedge pattern. Source: TradingView.

The RSI has made a sharp recovery, reclaiming the neutral line at 50, an indication that buyers are controlling the current market move.

The MACD histogram adds weight to the move, tracking towards a golden cross above the signal line, often an early sign of a lasting uptrend.

The key threshold for a breakout sits around $300, Solana’s early-year high. Flipping this level into support would validate a potential 130% rally to $500.

As the bull market matures further, macro and regulatory catalysts could add fuel to the move.

With potential spot ETFs on the table this month and U.S. interest rate cuts fueling risk appetite, the Solana price could rally as high as $1,000, a 350% gain from current levels.

When Solana Rallies, These Coins Go Parabolic

Solana has a history of starting surges in the meme coin market, as the ecosystem that coined the term “meme coin mania.”

And with new all-time highs once again in sight, this momentum could resurface the same 10x–1000x gains potential that birtherd coins like Fartcoin and Melania.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Its purpose-built trading bot is designed to detect momentum early, giving investors the chance to position before a coin goes mainstream, where the real gains are made.

Snorter Bot is built for competitive trading: limit-order sniping to grab the sharpest entries, MEV-resistant swaps that shield you from frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors proven winners, and rug-pull protection that helps filter out scams before you commit.

Just as crucial, it guides exits too. The right take-profit strategy is often the difference between a solid gain and a life-changing win—and that’s the edge Snorter provides.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

Momentum is picking up fast. The presale has already surged past $4.1 million, while early adopters still have access to a powerful 113% APY through staking.

Join the Snorter ($SNORT) presale now on the official website.

With the demand of major exchanges still untapped, current prices may seem cheap.

You can keep up with Snorter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.