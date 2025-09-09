BTC $111,498.87 -0.79%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: Medical Firm Bets $1.65B on SOL – Can Solana 10x From Here?

Price Prediction Solana Treasury
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
NASDAQ-listed firm Forward Industries plans to raise $1.65 billion for a Solana treasury – Solana price prediction now eyes 10x move with fresh institutional demand. 
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana Price Prediction: Medical Firm Bets $1.65B on SOL – Can Solana 10x From Here?

Forward Industries (FORD) is one of many companies making the pivot toward a SOL treasury strategy, fuelling a growing number of bullish Solana price predictions.

The medical manufacturing company is set to become the largest Solana public treasury, with $1.65 billion in funding from Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital to accumulate the altcoin.

Biggest public Solana treasury companies. Source: TheBlock.

The current leader, Upexi Inc. (UPXI), holds just over $1 billion in SOL.

Forward Industries aims to generate differentiated onchain returns and build long-term shareholder value through active participation in the Solana ecosystem.

As spot ETFs wait for SEC approval, FORD could serve as a bridge for traditional markets seeking exposure to SOL.

The move underscores a broader corporate shift, with non-financial firms increasingly adding crypto to their public treasuries, positioning SOL for deeper adoption as digital assets enter mainstream balance sheets.

Something which could accelerate in the coming weeks with the U.S. CLARITY Act, which stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

Solana Price Prediction: Can Solana 10x on Institutional Demand?

Solana teeters on the edge of a breakout as a confluence zone pushes SOL closer to escaping a rising wedge pattern that has held since the mid-April market bottom.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, confluence zone pushes rising wedge to breakout. Source: TradingView.

A support trendline forming throughout August now retests the upper boundary of the pattern in a potential breakout setup.

This comes as momentum indicators flip decidedly bullish. The RSI has found a stronger footing above the neutral line, reaching 60, confirming strong buy pressure driving the move.

The MACD has also formed a golden cross, surpassing the signal line after hovering indecisively above and below the signal line over the past week.

If this one lasts, it could confirm the start of a longer-term uptrend. With it, a breakout could propel Solana to retest its early-year all-time high near $300.

With this level reclaimed as support, the door opens for new price discovery with little historical support to limit upside, setting sights on the patterns projected $400 target for an 85% gain.

As the bull market matures, momentum could carry further. Greater TradFi demand from potential Solana ETF approval in October could push the Solana price to $1,000, marking a 380% gain.

However, a 10x gain from here to $2,100 is a more likely long-term target with continued institutional adoption.

The Biggest Solana Opportunities Lie in Its Ecosystem – Here’s How to Find Them

With up to 75 bsp of U.S. interest rate cuts expected before year-end, the altcoin market is in for an even stronger run as capital rotates into riskier plays.

Sure, the Solana price could climb 4x. But the true breakout gains are coming from the low-cap meme coins in its ecosystem, delivering 10x–1000x returns.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Its purpose-built trading bot is designed to detect momentum early, giving investors the chance to position before a coin goes mainstream, where the real gains start.

Snorter Bot is built for competitive trading: limit-order sniping to grab the sharpest entries, MEV-resistant swaps that shield you from frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors proven winners, and rug-pull protection that helps filter out scams before you commit.

But spotting the entry isn’t a free pass to life-changing gains. Knowing the right time to cash out is what separates good trades from great ones — and Snorter helps you get it right.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

The project is off to a strong start; $SNORT has already raised over $3.8 million in its ongoing presale, likely driven by its high 129% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

To invest:

  • Visit the official Snorter Bot website
  • Connect your wallet (Best Wallet is fully supported)
  • You can swap crypto or even use a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Don’t miss your early entry.

You can keep up with Snorter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

Visit the Official Website Here
