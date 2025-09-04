Solana Price Prediction: First Nasdaq Shares Tokenized on SOL – Is This the Beginning of a $1,000 Solana Supercycle?

Solana is set to host the first Nasdaq-listed shares directly on-chain – Solana price prediction now eyes $1,000 with growing TradFi exposure.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 4, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana is emerging as the go-to platform for tokenised equity, fuelling a growing number of bullish Solana price predictions.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY) could become the first SEC-registered equity to trade directly on a major blockchain, tapping Solana to unlock broader liquidity and utility.

Through Superstate’s Opening Bell platform, stockholders can tokenize their GLXY shares, placing the altcoin at the centre of a major step in bridging Wall Street and Web3.

A historic first: We’ve partnered with @superstatefunds to allow stockholders to tokenize and hold $GLXY shares onchain. This milestone marks the first time a public company has tokenized its SEC-registered equity directly on a major blockchain. Effective immediately,… pic.twitter.com/pYHrwzGfuh — Galaxy (@galaxyhq) September 3, 2025

While other tokenized stock offerings rely on wrapper or synthetic models, Opening Bell offers direct issuance, working with companies to tokenize their SEC-registered shares.

The initiative brings “transparency, programmability, and composability – into the traditional world,” according to the press release, contributing to a thriving ecosystem and wider use case for SOL as a utility token.

A trend Galaxy Digital expects to catch on, as GLXY “lays the groundwork for an on-chain capital market,” with Solana as the first mover on an asset class worth around $28 trillion.

Solana Price Prediction: Is This the Catalyst for a $1000 SOL?

In the current institution-driven market cycle, growing exposure to TradFi through RWA tokenization could position Solana as a top performer.

With its debut in tokenized equity, Solana could find momentum to break out of a rising wedge pattern that has been forming since the mid-April market bottom.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, rising wedge pattern. Source: TradingView.

This comes as momentum indicators flip decidedly bullish. The RSI has found a strong footing above the neutral line at 56, suggesting buyers are driving the current market move.

More so, the MACD has surpassed the signal line in a golden cross, confirming a new uptrend and reinforcing the support trendline established throughout August.

This support creates a confluence zone with the wedge’s upper boundary, pointing to a potential breakout running into September in line with broader market narratives.

With markets pricing near 100% odds of a U.S. interest rate cut just two weeks away, policy shifts could stimulate new demand for risk assets like Solana.

BREAKING



🇺🇸 FED WILL CUT RATES IN SEPTEMBER



ODDS ARE NOW 97.6% 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XaJuKT2zZb — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) September 4, 2025

A fully realized breakout targets $370, an 80% gain, though Solana will likely test resistance around its $300 all-time high.

Clearing that level opens the door to new price discovery with limited historical resistance to limit upside, putting the $500 milestone in focus for a potential 140% gain.

But as the bull market matures, momentum could carry further as stacking catalysts for TradFi demand set Solana up for a supercycle.

With institutional adoption accelerating through tokenized equity, corporate treasuries, and possible spot ETFs, Solana could extend to $1,000, a 380% move from current prices.

The Solana Ecosystem Holds Bigger Opportunities than SOL – Now More Than Ever

With up to 50 bsp of rate cuts expected before year-end, the altcoin market is in for an even stronger run as capital rotates into riskier plays.

Sure, the Solana price could climb 4x. But the true breakout gains are coming from the low-cap meme coins in its ecosystem, delivering 10x–1000x returns as the Solana supercycle takes root.

That’s where Snorter ($SNORT) steps in.

Its purpose-built trading bot is designed to detect momentum early, giving investors the chance to position before a coin goes mainstream, where the real gains are made.

Snorter Bot is built for competitive trading: limit-order sniping to grab the sharpest entries, MEV-resistant swaps that shield you from frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors proven winners, and rug-pull protection that helps filter out scams before you commit.

But spotting the entry isn’t a free pass to life-changing gains. Knowing the right time to cash out is what separates good trades from great ones — and Snorter helps you get it right.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

The project is off to a strong start; $SNORT has already raised almost $3.5 million in its ongoing presale, likely driven by its high 129% APY on staking to rewards early investors.

Join the Snorter ($SNORT) presale now on the official website to secure early access before it lists on major exchanges – don’t miss your shot to get in early.

To stay updated, you can also follow Snorter on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.