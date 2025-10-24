Solana Price Prediction: Fidelity Opens SOL Access to $5.8 Trillion Client Base – Will Institutions Drive the Next Leg Up?

Fidelity now offers SOL to its U.S. brokerage accounts – Solana price predictions eye a breakout move with deeper TradFi exposure.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

U.S. asset management giant Fidelity now offers direct Solana access as a broker, fueling renewed optimism for bullish Solana price predictions.

The altcoin now has regulated exposure to a network with over $5.8 trillion in assets under management, joining Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin with a new touch point for adoption at the institutional level.

BREAKING: @Fidelity, the asset manager with $5.8 Trillion in AUM, makes SOL accessible for all US brokerage customers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t5F1DauESm — Solana (@solana) October 23, 2025

This cohort has already shown interest in Solana, entering mainstream balance sheets with public companies holding over $4 billion worth of SOL across corporate treasuries

Asset managers seem eager to capture a share of that momentum. Solana has seen the most ETF filings next to Bitcoin, underscoring the potential demand for SOL-based investment products.

This growing foothold across ETFs, corporate treasuries, and brokerage platforms could be the catalyst that fuels Solana’s next major bull run.

Solana Price Prediction: Institutions Could Drive $1000 SOL

A small share of Fidelity’s multi-trillion-dollar market could give Solana the push it needs to break free from its 7-month ascending channel.

The altcoin continues to form higher lows along the lower channel support, in line with the $175 demand zone.

This creates a strong confluence of support and a potential launchpad setup for the next breakout attempt, particularly as momentum indicators lean bullish.

The RSI is climbing back toward neutral, signaling renewed buy pressure, while the MACD edges toward a golden cross above the signal line—both early signs of a fresh Solana price uptrend.

The $300 level remains the critical breakout threshold. A flip of that resistance into support could open the door to new price discovery, with targets around $500 for a potential 160% gain.

Still, as Solana enters mainstream corporate balance sheets and institutional exposure deepens through spot ETF, the rally could extend another 425%, propelling SOL toward $1,000.

