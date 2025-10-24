BTC $110,327.74 0.20%
ETH $3,889.02 0.01%
SOL $190.20 -0.45%
PEPE $0.0000070 1.75%
SHIB $0.000010 0.07%
DOGE $0.19 -0.17%
XRP $2.48 3.41%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: Fidelity Opens SOL Access to $5.8 Trillion Client Base – Will Institutions Drive the Next Leg Up?

Fidelity Price Prediction Solana
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Fidelity now offers SOL to its U.S. brokerage accounts – Solana price predictions eye a breakout move with deeper TradFi exposure. 
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana Price Prediction: Fidelity Opens SOL Access to $5.8 Trillion Client Base – Will Institutions Drive the Next Leg Up?

U.S. asset management giant Fidelity now offers direct Solana access as a broker, fueling renewed optimism for bullish Solana price predictions.

The altcoin now has regulated exposure to a network with over $5.8 trillion in assets under management, joining Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin with a new touch point for adoption at the institutional level.

This cohort has already shown interest in Solana, entering mainstream balance sheets with public companies holding over $4 billion worth of SOL across corporate treasuries

Asset managers seem eager to capture a share of that momentum. Solana has seen the most ETF filings next to Bitcoin, underscoring the potential demand for SOL-based investment products.

This growing foothold across ETFs, corporate treasuries, and brokerage platforms could be the catalyst that fuels Solana’s next major bull run.

Solana Price Prediction: Institutions Could Drive $1000 SOL

A small share of Fidelity’s multi-trillion-dollar market could give Solana the push it needs to break free from its 7-month ascending channel.

The altcoin continues to form higher lows along the lower channel support, in line with the $175 demand zone.

This creates a strong confluence of support and a potential launchpad setup for the next breakout attempt, particularly as momentum indicators lean bullish.

The RSI is climbing back toward neutral, signaling renewed buy pressure, while the MACD edges toward a golden cross above the signal line—both early signs of a fresh Solana price uptrend.

The $300 level remains the critical breakout threshold. A flip of that resistance into support could open the door to new price discovery, with targets around $500 for a potential 160% gain.

Still, as Solana enters mainstream corporate balance sheets and institutional exposure deepens through spot ETF, the rally could extend another 425%, propelling SOL toward $1,000.

Snorter Bot: This Tool Opens Access to Solana’s Strongest Plays

When Solana starts moving, its native meme coins don’t just follow — they often go parabolic.

Snorter ($SNORT) is quickly becoming the go-to tool for traders aiming to capitalize on the sharpest plays within Solana’s high-volatility ecosystem.

Snorter Bot equips users with a complete competitive edge: limit-order sniping for perfect entries, MEV-resistant swaps that outsmart frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors top performers, and rug-pull protection that filters out scams before you commit.

And just as importantly, Snorter helps you exit smarter, securing profits before the next swing resets the market.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

This isn’t a standard trading bot. It’s designed for the pace, volatility, and opportunity that define bull markets, right as capital floods back into risk assets like meme coins.

The $SNORT presale has already exceeded $5.5 million, now entering its final week with momentum building fast.

Early holders are positioning to maximize the Solana bull run — securing sharper entries, cleaner exits, and smarter trades.

Visit the Offical Snorter Website Here

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 15:23:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,905,280,279,217
2.91
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 15:23:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Wall Street Giant JPMorgan to Let Institutions Borrow Against Bitcoin and Ethereum Holdings
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-24 16:24:19
Press Releases
72-Hour Countdown: Snorter Bot Token Must Sell Out Before Claim Goes Live
2025-10-24 15:54:47
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors