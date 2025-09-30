Solana Price Prediction: ETF Filing Pulled – But SEC Rule Change Could Actually Fast-Track Approval

October could be ‘Cointober’ for ETFs – Solana price prediction suggests SOL may follow ETH’s playbook and hit new highs soon.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 30, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unexpectedly asked asset managers to withdraw their ETF applications for several major altcoins, including Solana (SOL), sparking speculation around what this could mean for a bullish Solana price prediction.

At first glance, the move spooked market watchers.

But beneath the surface, this sudden shift may be part of a much bigger play – one that could fast-track approvals and open the door to a wave of new crypto ETFs.

And if that’s the case, SOL could be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Who's ready for Cointober? Spot crypto ETF Deadlines start this week! Litecoin and Solana up first. Should be a wild month.. @JSeyff pic.twitter.com/K2m5pNBCbU — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 29, 2025

Eric Balchunas, an ETF expert from Bloomberg, emphasized that October could become ‘Cointober’ – a month when most of these pending applications will finally get the green light from the SEC.

The agency has recently approved spot ETFs linked to top altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH).

Thus far, Dogecoin, XRP, and Solana have already gotten their first spot vehicles listed, while Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA) could be next in line.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Eyes Surge to $450 as Institutional Interest Grows

Solana (SOL) has formed a similar structure to Ethereum (ETH) a few weeks ago, before it broke above the $4,000 resistance.

In this case, the key level to watch is $270. The token has been respecting its trend line support lately and could be about to make a strong move above this mark if positive momentum gains traction.

The approval of new spot ETFs will likely draw more and more interest from institutional players.

Paired with the launch of corporate treasuries, the stage could be set for SOL to reach a new all-time high like ETH did recently.

Meanwhile, some of the biggest gains this cycle may come from early-stage presales like SUBBD ($SUBBD), which is already generating serious buzz.

Investor demand has been strong, with over $1.2 million raised in a matter of weeks, signaling that this project could be one of the breakout stars of 2025.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) Presale Merges AI + Web3 for Content Creation

SUBBD ($SUBBD) aims to give creators a smarter, faster, and more flexible way to get their content out there.

Instead of juggling multiple apps to produce AI-generated pieces, editing, and uploading, SUBBD puts everything into one platform.

Creators can design videos with AI, polish them, and share them directly on its platform.

At the core of this project is the $SUBBD token. The native asset of the SUBBD ecosystem, powering subscriptions, staking, and giving users access to exclusive purchases.

Holding the token will also give them access early features, lower subscription fees, and direct input on how the platform evolves via decentralized voting.

The presale offers a way to step in early while before the project explodes in popularity.

With move than 2,500 creators already onboard, SUBBD could be the next project to make the headlines.

To buy $SUBBD, head to the official SUBBD presale website and connect a compatible wallet like Best Wallet .

You can either swap crypto for this token or use a bank card to invest.