Solana Price Prediction: ETF Approval Could Be Days Away – Countdown Begins for New Highs

Just 48 hours to go until the October 10 ETF decision – Solana price prediction now teases a breakout toward $500.

Author Alejandro Arrieche Author Alejandro Arrieche About Author Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 8, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

SOL could be on the verge of a massive move, with multiple ETF decisions due by October 10, fueling a bullish Solana price prediction above $500 in the near term.

Approval odds are now close to 100%, and the market is already positioning for what could be a historic shift.

NEW: @EricBalchunas & I are raising our odds for the vast majority of the spot crypto ETF filings to 90% or higher. Engagement from the SEC is a very positive sign in our opinion pic.twitter.com/5dh8G8rK6Y — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 20, 2025

The first Solana spot ETF, launched by REX-Osprey in July, was the first SEC-approved product with built-in staking rewards, and it has earned over $400 million so far.

Now, giants like Grayscale, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck are awaiting green lights on their own Solana ETF products, with decisions expected in the next 48 hours.

If approved, this could unleash a fresh wave of institutional capital into SOL, sending its price soaring.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL’s RSI Sends Buy Signal as Price Climbs Above $200

The daily chart shows that Solana found strong resistance at around $250 last month, but the token still seems headed to retest that area as positive momentum has gained traction again.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has just climbed above its 14-day moving average – a move often seen as a classic buy signal.

If the current downtrend continues, the $200 level will be the key support to watch. A strong bounce from that zone would reinforce a bullish Solana price prediction and could trigger the next push toward new all-time highs.

With macro conditions, market sentiment, and institutional flows all leaning positive, the setup for SOL looks increasingly favorable.

At the same time, top crypto presales are riding this momentum too.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) has already raised $1.7 million to build its mine-to-earn (M2E) gaming platform, offering early investors a shot at outsized gains before the token lists on major exchanges.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Makes Mining Easier Than Ever

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) has turned mining into a fun game that requires zero hardware but offers high rewards to early adopters.

Instead of buying and waiting until the presale token launches, users can earn $PEPENODE by setting up virtual mining nodes to collect rewards from day one.

To climb the leaderboard, players can buy more rigs, upgrade their setup, and participate in competitions.

Those who make it to the top will be eligible to receive attractive airdrops of tokens like Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) and Bonk ($BONK).

In addition, the project introduces a deflationary burn mechanic, where 70% of tokens spent on upgrades are permanently burned to reduce $PEPENODE’s circulating supply.

To launch your own virtual mining system and start earning, simply head to the Pepenode official website and connect a compatible wallet (e.g. Best Wallet ).

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this presale token or use a bank card to invest instead.