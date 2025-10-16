Solana Price Prediction: Digital Dollars and Gold Just Landed on SOL – Is Wall Street Coming to Solana?

USDt and Tether Gold (XAUt) have been bridged onto the Solana blockchain – Solana price predictions stand to benefit from stronger Wall Street appeal.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Tether has expanded its stablecoin offerings to Solana, bringing fresh bullishness for Solana price predictions.

Interoperability framework Legacy Mesh has integrated Solana, exposing the altcoin to $175 billion in cross-chain liquidity from native USDt and Tether Gold (XAUt).

Since its debut, USDT0 has already processed over $25 billion in bridge volume across twelve chains.

Now, Solana users can tap that same unified liquidity to support dApps, payments, and institutional-grade use cases like treasury management, remittances, and collateralized lending.

According to Bitwise Chief Investment Matt Hougan, Solana is positioned to win over Wall Street and become banks’ preferred network for stablecoin transactions.

Tether integration only strengthens the argument, alongside protocols such as Splyce and Chintai that allow retail investors to access tokenized securities directly on the network.

Solana Price Prediction: Wall Street Could Send Solana Soaring

Institutional-grade use cases could give Solana the demand it needs to escape a 7-month consolidation range, forming an ascending channel.

The altcoin is now retesting a key demand zone around $180. Recovering this level could confirm a higher low and signal the start of a new uptrend, setting up for a potential breakout.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, 7-month ascending triangle. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators support the structure. The RSI is trending back toward the neutral line, while the MACD histogram is converging on the signal line, both signs of building buy pressure.

The key breakout threshold sits at $300, the early-year Solana price all-time high. Once flipped to support, SOL could enter new price discovery, targeting $500 for a potential 160% gain.

But with deepening TradFi exposure through stablecoins, corporate treasury accumulation, and upcoming spot ETFs, fresh demand could see the rally extend 415% to $1,000.

