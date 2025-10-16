BTC $108,022.34 -2.52%
Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: Digital Dollars and Gold Just Landed on SOL – Is Wall Street Coming to Solana?

Solana Stablecoin
USDt and Tether Gold (XAUt) have been bridged onto the Solana blockchain – Solana price predictions stand to benefit from stronger Wall Street appeal.
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana Price Prediction: Digital Dollars and Gold Just Landed on SOL – Is Wall Street Coming to Solana?

Tether has expanded its stablecoin offerings to Solana, bringing fresh bullishness for Solana price predictions.

Interoperability framework Legacy Mesh has integrated Solana, exposing the altcoin to $175 billion in cross-chain liquidity from native USDt and Tether Gold (XAUt).

Since its debut, USDT0 has already processed over $25 billion in bridge volume across twelve chains.

Now, Solana users can tap that same unified liquidity to support dApps, payments, and institutional-grade use cases like treasury management, remittances, and collateralized lending.

According to Bitwise Chief Investment Matt Hougan, Solana is positioned to win over Wall Street and become banks’ preferred network for stablecoin transactions.

Tether integration only strengthens the argument, alongside protocols such as Splyce and Chintai that allow retail investors to access tokenized securities directly on the network.

Solana Price Prediction: Wall Street Could Send Solana Soaring

Institutional-grade use cases could give Solana the demand it needs to escape a 7-month consolidation range, forming an ascending channel.

The altcoin is now retesting a key demand zone around $180. Recovering this level could confirm a higher low and signal the start of a new uptrend, setting up for a potential breakout.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, 7-month ascending triangle. Source: TradingView.
SOL / USD 1-day chart, 7-month ascending triangle. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators support the structure. The RSI is trending back toward the neutral line, while the MACD histogram is converging on the signal line, both signs of building buy pressure.

The key breakout threshold sits at $300, the early-year Solana price all-time high. Once flipped to support, SOL could enter new price discovery, targeting $500 for a potential 160% gain.

But with deepening TradFi exposure through stablecoins, corporate treasury accumulation, and upcoming spot ETFs, fresh demand could see the rally extend 415% to $1,000.

Snorter: The Tool to Make the Most of Solana Bull Runs

As with any major Solana rally, meme coin mania will likely follow.

Snorter ($SNORT) is quickly becoming the go-to tool for investors who want to make the most of its high-potential plays.

Snorter Bot is built for competitive trading: limit-order sniping to grab the sharpest entries, MEV-resistant swaps that shield you from frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors proven winners, and rug-pull protection that helps filter out scams before you commit.

Just as importantly, Snorter guides exits. It helps traders lock in profits at the right moment, often the difference between a small win and a huge one.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

This isn’t just another trading bot. It’s built for the bull market.

And the timing couldn’t be better. The macro narrative is driving capital back into risk assets like meme coins—making Snorter even more valuable as momentum builds across the sector.

So far, the presale has raised over $4.8 million, and momentum is only growing.

Early buyers of $SNORT are positioning themselves to make the most of Solana’s bull run — securing the best entries and exits on their trades.

Visit the Offical Snorter Website Here
Solana
SOL
$185.01
5.13 %
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Huge Sell-Off After NASDAQ News – Is This the Calm Before the Next Big Move?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-16 23:36:00
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 16 October – XRP, Tether Gold, PEPE
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-16 23:30:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
