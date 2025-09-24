Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?

In the past few weeks, Solana has slipped back into its old habit, outperforming Ethereum and nearly touching its all-time high before pulling back. This run has pushed Solana price prediction sky-high, especially as institutions and Wall Street heavyweights continue backing it.

Two of the largest Solana treasuries launched back-to-back, with Pantera Capital backing buying billions of SOL at a high average price and setting a new floor on the chart. The numbers explain the optimism. Solana’s TVL grew 0.30% over the past month, while Ethereum’s TVL dropped more than 7% despite breaking its all-time high.

On-chain activity tells the same story. Solana averages more than $5B in daily DEX and on-chain volume. While a lot of that once came from memecoins, the flow is now shifting, giving Solana a stronger foundation and supporting bullish price predictions.

Are Memecoins and Pump.fun Losing Steam?

Blockworks data shows meme coins once made up over 60% of Solana’s DEX activity in late 2024 and early 2025. Most of that flow came from the now well-known platform pump.fun, which helped Solana nearly double Ethereum’s DEX volume during the same period.

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko always warned it was not sustainable. Even at peak memecoin frenzy, he backed builders instead, a stance that drew heavy criticism from the community.

Turns out he was right. Since the official Trump and Melania memecoin launches, meme coin volume has dropped hard, now sitting under 30% of total network activity, the lowest share since February 2024. Frequent rug pulls and the collapse of projects like LIBRA and Trump coins killed retail confidence in the space.

That retreat in memecoins activity lined up with a sharp fall in active traders. Solana DEX daily users peaked at 4.8M in January but have since slid below 800K by September.

Stablecoins Replace Meme Coins: Does It Affect Solana Price?

Stablecoin trading is now stepping in to replace the earlier wave of speculation. Blockworks data shows swaps between SOL and stablecoins have climbed to nearly 58% of DEX volume, the highest since November 2023. Direct stablecoin-to-stablecoin trades are also gaining ground, now accounting for about 4% of activity.

Solana’s stablecoin ecosystem has boomed to more than $12B, up from $5B at the start of the year. This shift signals the network is maturing beyond its memecoin boom. Traders are leaning into stablecoins as safer, more flexible tools for hedging, payments, and institutional strategies. That pivot is likely one of the reasons Wall Street’s attention on Solana keeps growing.

Solana Price Prediction: Why Analysts Target $400–$500 for SOL

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

SOL price has taken a hit, down over 10% this week and dropping another 3% today, now nearing a big support zone. The chart is showing a shift in tune: first it ripped out of a falling wedge to kick off the run, and now it is stuck in a rising channel, testing that $213 line.

Holding the $200–$210 zone is key. If bulls hold it, momentum stays alive, and $295 is the next big stop. Breaking out of that level puts a run toward $400 on the table. Lose it, and price could dip deeper.

The RSI is sitting in the mid-40s at 44, so momentum is cooling but not oversold, while MACD is tilting slightly bearish. Still, with institutions backing heavily and a market bounce in play, the bullish setup looks like the one analysts prefer to bet on.

Snorter Presale: The Next Big Play on Solana’s Rise?

Solana keeps proving doubters wrong. Even after a recent pullback, it is still the only major chain matching Ethereum’s size while flipping the narrative in its favor. With stablecoin flows and institutional backing now driving activity instead of memecoins, traders are hunting for real platforms to capitalize on the Solana price prediction of the next leg higher.

That is where Snorter comes in. Built directly on Telegram, Snorter is giving Solana traders the sharpest edge possible: wallet mirroring, MEV protection, honeypot scans, and a clean 0.85% fee that beats out bloated competitors.

Add in staking at 116% APY and bonus rewards for holders, and you are looking at one of the most complete Solana trading hubs out there.

The presale has already surged past $4.06M, with whales and retail both piling in early. Just like the billions flowing into Solana treasuries, this presale momentum is setting the tone for a strong breakout once SNORT hits the market.

If Solana is becoming the chain institutions trust, Snorter is shaping up to be the tool traders trust to make the most of it.