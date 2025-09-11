Solana Price Prediction: Bitwise CIO Says ‘Solana Season’ Is Just Weeks Away – How High Can SOL Go?

Bitwise CIO argues that spot ETF approval will be the tipping point for a “Solana Season” – Solana price prediction now eyes a parabolic month.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan is calling for a “Solana Season” ahead of October’s catalyst-heavy month, adding weight to bullish Solana price predictions.

The tipping point, according to Hougan, will be the October 10 deadline for spot Solana ETFs, when the SEC must either approve or deny issuers’ applications.

He likened the setup to Bitcoin and Ethereum, crediting ETP flows and corporate buys as the recipe that paved the way for their current highs in a note published this week.

Market participants are increasingly confident that the altcoin could soon gain regulated exposure in TradFi markets.

Prediction markets are pricing in near 100% approval odds, bolstered by Dogecoin’s recent ETF approval, seen by many as clearing the path for less speculative assets like Solana.

Solana ETF approval odds. Source: Polymarket.

Hougan also highlighted a recent corporate shift, with non-financial firms increasingly adding crypto to their public treasuries, of which Solana has seen particular momentum.

Corporate adoption adds another tailwind. Non-financial firms have begun integrating digital assets into public treasuries, with Solana seeing particular momentum.

Something which could accelerate in the coming weeks with the U.S. CLARITY Act, which stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Congressman Hill says there is overwhelming bipartisan support for the crypto market structure bill (Clarity Act). 🚀



“Hope to see it done in the next few weeks.” pic.twitter.com/3H71rwZd3j — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) September 3, 2025

Solana is positioned for deeper integration into U.S. capital markets and mainstream balance sheets, setting the stage for parabolic momentum in the coming weeks.

Solana Price Prediction: How High Can SOL Go?

These stacking fundamental catalysts could give SOL the push it needs to realize the full momentum of a rising wedge pattern that has held since the mid-April market bottom.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, ascending wedge breakout. Source: TradingView.

The current daily candle will prove decisive in whether a breakout or a correction is next for Solana.

Momentum indicators back a bullish case. The RSI suggests there is still room to run as 65, far from the oversold threshold at 70 that typically marks rally tops.

The MACD has also confirmed a golden cross, widening its lead signal line after hovering indecisively above and below the signal line over the past week.

This confirms the current uptrend has staying power, opening the doors for a Solana price rally to retest its early-year all-time high near $300.

With this level reclaimed as support, the door opens for new price discovery with little historical support to limit upside, setting sights on the patterns projected $400 target for an 85% gain.

As the bull market matures, momentum could carry further. Greater TradFi demand from potential Solana ETF approval in October could push the Solana price to $1,000, marking a 380% gain.

Solana Won’t Benefit the Most From a Solana Season

With U.S. interest rates expected to fall by as much as 75 basis points before year-end, risk appetite is climbing.

That sets the stage for an even stronger altcoin rally as capital rotates into higher-risk, higher-reward plays.

Few stand to benefit as much as the low-cap meme coins in Solana’s ecosystem. There’s a reason it coined the term “meme coin mania,” it has a reputation for printing 10x–1000x gains.

