Solana Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Fund CEO Says SOL Will Lead Next Crypto Boom – Are You In Yet?

Billion-dollar fund Pantera backs Solana alongside BTC and ETH – Solana price prediction flips ultra-bullish for the next boom.

Author Alejandro Arrieche



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The head of Pantera Capital, one of crypto’s most successful venture firms, has backed a bullish Solana price prediction, naming it alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as a long-term leader in the space.

Dan Morehead’s confidence comes after a standout year for Pantera, which played a key role in the 2025 IPOs of Circle, Galaxy Digital, and a $500 million Solana treasury vehicle called “Solana Company” – previously known as Helius Medical Technologies (Nasdaq: HSDT).

If you put $1 in each of the five Pantera-affiliated IPOs this year, you’d have $11 – a 117% return.



Read more: https://t.co/xq1e14bz30 https://t.co/Sjh93owGAw pic.twitter.com/5m7Y2OfNUF — Dan Morehead (@dan_pantera) October 10, 2025

In a recent interview, Morehead said he believes the crypto market will eventually consolidate around just three blockchains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, while most others fade away.

He shared a long-term price target of $1 million for Bitcoin and described Solana as the most efficient network, offering a high-performance alternative to Ethereum.

As prominent investors like Morehead continue to support Solana, institutional interest is likely to rise, which could drive prices higher in the long run.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Could Deliver 106% Gain If The Latest Recovery Continues

Solana remains in a clear uptrend despite last Friday’s market dip.

The price dropped to $170 but quickly bounced off a key trend line support, confirming the strength of its current channel.

SOL has also reclaimed its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), and could soon revisit the $240 zone if momentum holds.

A decisive break above $250 would open the door to a potential rally toward $400 this cycle, offering a 106% upside in the near term.

Favorable market conditions, even amid global tensions, continue to support bullish sentiment.

At the same time, rising institutional interest from major players like Pantera Capital highlights the kind of potential that early-stage projects still hold.

