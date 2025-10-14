BTC $112,886.96 -1.62%
ETH $4,109.73 -2.89%
SOL $201.80 -3.72%
PEPE $0.0000074 -5.07%
SHIB $0.000010 -3.65%
DOGE $0.20 -4.68%
XRP $2.50 -4.24%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction: Billion-Dollar Fund CEO Says SOL Will Lead Next Crypto Boom – Are You In Yet?

Price Prediction SOL Solana News
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Billion-dollar fund Pantera backs Solana alongside BTC and ETH – Solana price prediction flips ultra-bullish for the next boom.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1760445136-solana-price-prediction-2

The head of Pantera Capital, one of crypto’s most successful venture firms, has backed a bullish Solana price prediction, naming it alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as a long-term leader in the space.

Dan Morehead’s confidence comes after a standout year for Pantera, which played a key role in the 2025 IPOs of Circle, Galaxy Digital, and a $500 million Solana treasury vehicle called “Solana Company” – previously known as Helius Medical Technologies (Nasdaq: HSDT).

In a recent interview, Morehead said he believes the crypto market will eventually consolidate around just three blockchains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, while most others fade away.

He shared a long-term price target of $1 million for Bitcoin and described Solana as the most efficient network, offering a high-performance alternative to Ethereum.

As prominent investors like Morehead continue to support Solana, institutional interest is likely to rise, which could drive prices higher in the long run.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Could Deliver 106% Gain If The Latest Recovery Continues

Solana remains in a clear uptrend despite last Friday’s market dip.

The price dropped to $170 but quickly bounced off a key trend line support, confirming the strength of its current channel.

SOL has also reclaimed its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), and could soon revisit the $240 zone if momentum holds.

solana price chart

A decisive break above $250 would open the door to a potential rally toward $400 this cycle, offering a 106% upside in the near term.

Favorable market conditions, even amid global tensions, continue to support bullish sentiment.

At the same time, rising institutional interest from major players like Pantera Capital highlights the kind of potential that early-stage projects still hold.

One example is SUBBD ($SUBBD), a decentralized content platform powered by AI, currently in presale and positioned to benefit as billions flow into the next wave of innovation.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) Merges AI Creation Tools with Blockchain Technology

SUBBD ($SUBBD) merges AI-powered content creation with Web3 infrastructure, letting creators produce, edit, and share everything on one platform.

subbd crypto presale

Users can generate AI influencer personas, deploy personal assistants to handle routine tasks, and monetize their content using crypto payments.

$SUBBD holders benefit from reduced platform fees, early access to new features, and governance rights to help shape the platform’s direction alongside the community.

As the content creation industry is expected to grow to $90 billion by 2033, SUBBD is positioning itself at the intersection of two rapidly expanding sectors.

To buy $SUBBD at its discounted presale price, head to the SUBBD official website and link up a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card instead.

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Early Bitcoin Whale Shorted $1.1B Right Before Tariffs, Now Up $27M – How Did He Know?
2025-10-11 12:21:15
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025
2025-10-13 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-14 17:37:44
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Solana
SOL
$201.80
3.72 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,440,062,672
-8.63
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Early Bitcoin Whale Shorted $1.1B Right Before Tariffs, Now Up $27M – How Did He Know?
2025-10-11 12:21:15
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025
2025-10-13 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-14 17:37:44
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Nears $111K as Musk Backs BTC, Metaplanet’s $3.5B Bet Faces Test
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-15 00:20:32
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today October 14 – XRP, Ethereum, BNB Coin
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-14 23:45:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors