Cryptonews Price Analysis

Solana Price Prediction as Circle Freezes $58 Million on SOL Blockchain — What’s Going On?

$SOL Price Prediction Solana News
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
After $58M in USDC was frozen, could SOL crash—or will it rebound stronger?
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1748527200-solana-price-prediction

Solana is under pressure today, dipping slightly to $172.70 following news that $58 million worth of USDC on its blockchain was frozen by Circle.

The stablecoin issuer has the authority to “blacklist” tokens when requested by regulators or if there’s suspicion of criminal activity — sparking renewed debate over control and decentralization within crypto’s leading ecosystems.

These frozen funds are allegedly linked to the Libra fiasco – a meme coin promoted by the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, whose value plummeted right after the head of state publicly endorsed it.

The collapse of Libra caused millions of dollars in losses to multiple individuals and the President is being investigated for his involvement in the matter.

Although blockchain technology should supposedly be permissionless, centralized organizations like Circle still have some degree of control over the assets they issue.

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Could Rise to $225 After Inverse Head and Shoulders Breakout

For blockchains like Solana to embrace USDC and support it, they must concede to the requirements imposed by Circle, including giving them the right to freeze assets at their discretion.

Although the Libra token has been an unfortunate chapter in the meme coin saga, other tokens have been performing positively lately and Solana continues to be the preferred choice for promoters to launch this kind of asset.

solana price prediction

This favors a bullish Solana price prediction as the meme coin category was worth $70 billion at the time and, at some point, had a combined market value of $150 billion.

As the utility token of the Solana blockchain, SOL’s demand depends primarily on the network’s transaction volumes and performance.

If more meme coins are minted and trading volumes surge, as they have lately, the demand for this asset will increase over time.

Solana has recently broken out of an inverse head and shoulders pattern that supports a push to the $225 level based on the height of the head.

This distance is often used as a reference to determine how high the price could go after the breakout is confirmed.

The price still needs to retest the neckline to confirm the pattern’s relevance and bullish bias. Hence, the token could drop to $150 and bounce back to break out of its latest $180 resistance to reach the target of this Solana price prediction.

In the meantime, a promising crypto presale called Solaxy (SOLX) promises to strengthen the Solana ecosystem by getting rid of the congestion issues that have plagued this blockchain in the past.

Solaxy (SOLX) is Wrapping Up Its Presale – Don’t Miss Your Chance to Invest

Solaxy (SOLX) is a layer-2 scaling solution for Solana that aims to make this blockchain more scalable and efficient.

solaxy crypto presale

This is achieved by introducing a side chain that bundles transactions offline to alleviate the mainnet’s burden, especially during peak usage times.

The Solaxy team has already deployed a testnet and a token bridge and has made available a block explorer so investors’ can check the performance of the solution in real time.

$SOLX is the L2’s utility token and its demand will rise once the solution is adopted by wallets and exchanges.

To buy $SOLX before its presale ends, head to the Solaxy website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet). You can either swap SOL or USDT or use a bank card to make your investment.

Bitcoin News
Hyperliquid Trader James Wynn Exits $1.25B Long Bitcoin Bet at a Loss 
2025-05-25 06:12:23
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Solana
SOL
$165.84
3.84 %
Solana
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
