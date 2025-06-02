Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Flip Bullish as SOL Coils Below Resistance – Big Move Loading?
The Solana price has edged higher to $153.79, breaking a week-long losing streak even as the broader crypto market slips into the red.
Despite being down 13% over the past seven days and 5% in two weeks, SOL remains up 4% on the month—hinting at a potential turnaround.
Yet recent losses have now put Solana in a position where it’s ready to rebound strongly, with its indicators showing that it’s very close to hitting a bottom.
And given that SOL remains one of the strongest tokens in the market in terms of fundamentals, its longer term price predictions remain highly bullish.
Solana’s contains numerous positive signs, all of which combine to signal that the token is close to entering a growth phase.
First of all, its 30-day average (orange) is just about to drop below the 200-day (blue), something which is negative in the near term but indicative of an incoming bottom more generally.
Likewise, SOL’s relative strength index (purple) is falling towards 30, and once it gets there the coin will be in a firmly oversold position, meaning that traders will swoop in to buy the dip.
There are some other bullish signs as well, including the fact that the coin’s price formed an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern between March and May.
What this means is that the Solana price reached a bottom of its current cycle in early April, and that in the medium- and long-term it’s on the way up.
Indeed, SOL has risen by over 50% since the beginning of April, yet what’s particularly encouraging is that it still has lots of space to continue rising.
It’s still 47% below its ATH of $293, set on January 19, with the coin’s fundamentals entirely justifying a belief that it will regain this level soon enough.
Solana is the second-biggest network in terms of TVL, while it has several upgrades to look forward to that will only strength its position.
One of these is new consensus mechanism Alpenglow, while the other is new validator client Firedancer.
Both of these will make Solana faster and more efficient, helping to boost adoption over time.
As such, the Solana price is on course to reach $200 by the end of June, $250 by the end of July, and $400 by the end of the year.
New Solana-Based Tokens Show Strong Potential
The second half of the year is likely to be very big for Solana, and by extension it’s likely to be very big for Solana-based tokens, including those that haven’t even launched yet.
One of the more interesting examples in the Solana ecosystem right now is Solaxy (SOLX), which is about to launch the blockchain’s first true layer-two network.
SOLX has raised a hugely impressive $43.1 million in its presale, which will end in 14 days, given latecomers a vanishingly small window in which to buy the coin at a discount.
As a layer-two network for Solana, Solaxy will provide users with lower fees and faster confirmation times, while also helping them avoid the delays and dropped transactions that can still affect its parent chain during peak traffic.
It will enable instant bridging between itself and Solana, while it will also launch its own DEX soon after its mainnet goes live.
This will provide it with strong utility from day one, and will help it achieve its aim of becoming a key hub for DeFi and meme tokens.
If traders want to buy it early, before its sale ends, they can do so by going to the Solaxy website.
SOLX is now at its final presale price of $0.001742, and given its increasing popularity, it could easily eclipse this once it lists.
