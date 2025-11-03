Solana Price Prediction: $417M Floods Into New Bitwise ETF – Is Wall Street Quietly Going All-In on SOL?

The Bitwise SOL Staking ETF (BSOL) has debuted to $417 million in weekly inflows – Solana price predictions remain bullish with renewed institutional eyes.

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Wall Street has deepened its SOL exposure with $417 million committed to the new Bitwise SOL Staking ETF, adding conviction to bullish Solana price predictions.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the altcoin’s strong debut, noting that the BSOL led inflows for the week across ETPs, outperforming even Bitcoin and Ethereum-based spot ETFs.

What a week for $BSOL, besides the big volume, it led all crypto ETPs by a country mile in weekly flows with +$417m ($IBIT had a rare off week, it'll be back). It also ranked it 16th in overall flows for the week. Big time debut. pic.twitter.com/HpKUTdq1J5 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 1, 2025

BSOL offers a new touch point for U.S. investors to gain regulated access to SOL staking yields, a feature previously reserved for on-chain participants. This has effectively opened the floodgates for millions in fresh institutional capital entering the Solana ecosystem.

With SOL still awaiting its own spot ETF approval, BSOL’s success could signal the scale of pent-up demand ready to enter.

Grayscale Investments estimates that Solana ETPs could capture 5% of all SOL tokens within two years, representing over $5 billion in value at current prices.

Real institutional momentum is now flowing into Solana, and it’s starting on Wall Street.

Solana Price Prediction: Wall Street Could Spark the Next Major Rally

With the consensus among analysts expecting spot Solana ETF approvals this month, sidelined institutional demand could fuel an escape from a 7-month ascending channel.

SOL / USD 1-day chart, descending triangle fuels ascending channel. Source. TradingView.

The altcoin now tests a strong confluence of support and a potential launchpad setup, with the channel’s lower boundary meeting a historic demand zone at $175.

This zone also forms a descending triangle, now nearing its apex, creating a decisive moment for November’s price action.

Momentum indicators remain mixed. The MACD histogram has crossed below the signal line, a typical early downtrend signal, while the RSI sits near a historical bottom around 33, suggesting limited downside room.

Losing $175 could open the door for a 30% drop to $120, but holding it may prepare SOL for another breakout attempt.

The $300 level remains the key breakout threshold. A successful flip of that resistance into support could mark the start of a new uptrend, targeting $500 for a potential 185% gain.

Still, with Solana entering corporate balance sheets and institutional exposure deepening through spot ETFs, the rally could extend another 470%, pushing the Solana price toward $1,000.

