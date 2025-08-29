Solana Price Prediction: $3B in Fresh Demand + Golden Cross Setup – SOL Will Go Higher Than Most Expect

Corporate treasuries pouring $3 billion and a golden cross. Is $1,000 SOL possible? Find out in this Solana price prediction.

A golden cross between key moving averages has appeared on Solana’s chart – a historically bullish signal that has preceded 1,000%+ gains in previous cycles, strengthening the current Solana price prediction.

Top trader Ryan Neuner, followed by nearly 1 million users on X and frequently featured on outlets like CNBC, recently highlighted a SOL/BTC chart showing a strong buy signal flashing once again.

With momentum building and institutional interest rising, many are watching Solana closely for the next explosive move.

We’ve seen this play before… 2021, 2023, and now setting up again in 2025.



One of MANY indicators screaming a major move for $SOL, and we can’t ignore it.



It’s time to switch. Don’t miss this setup.

LIVE on Crypto Banter YouTube right NOW! pic.twitter.com/XKyBPoBAwh — Ran Neuner (@cryptomanran) August 28, 2025

Neuner flagged a crossover between the 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) in this important pair that tracks the performance of the Solana (SOL) token vs. the top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC).

The first time this golden cross happened, SOL produced a 19X gain in about a year. Meanwhile, nearly three years later, the same buy signal resulted in a 340% in around 6 months.

How high could SOL go this time, as this strong buy signal has made its appearance once again?

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Offers 91% After Confirmed Breakout of Key Resistance

Solana has finally broken above a key resistance at $205 and is now retesting this level from above. This could be an attractive opportunity to enter a long position as the stage is set for a big move that follows Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Coin (BNB) to a new all-time high

Another factor favoring a bullish Solana price prediction is the launch of multiple corporate treasuries focused on SOL.

Companies like Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Pantera Capital have pledged a combined total of $3 billion that they will invest in this altcoin.

The combination of a strong technical buy signal and rising institutional involvement could propel SOL to $500 or even $1,000 during this cycle at a point when altcoin season has officially started.

The next target in sight for SOL would be the $300 psychological level if bullish momentum accelerates in the next few days.

The token could retest its former all-time high after a confirmed breakout and keep moving forward toward $500 first and then to $1,000, offering an attractive upside potential of 400% gain over the next 6 months or so.

