Solana Price Prediction: Helius Raises $500M for SOL Buys – Wall Street Just Getting Started

Author Ahmed Balaha Author Ahmed Balaha About Author Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 17, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Solana has been outperforming Ethereum in the last few weeks and is now sitting at a key zone where it could teleport into fresh all-time highs. Most experts have their Solana price prediction set sky-high, with some even calling for $1,000 by the end of the year. The reason is simple, Solana is getting massive backing from institutions and Wall Street heavyweights.

Pantera Capital’s CEO, Dan Morehead, recently confirmed Solana is their biggest position, worth a massive $1.1B. Just days later, Forward Industries (FORD) revealed plans to build the world’s largest SOL treasury, scooping up $1.58B worth at an average of $232. On top of that, they launched a $4B at-the-market equity program to fund their SOL strategy and working capital. This is more than 3% of SOL’s current market cap.

🚨BREAKING: Forward Industries, the largest Solana treasury company, has launched a $4B at-the-market equity offering program to fund its SOL strategy, working capital, and other growth initiatives after recently purchasing 6.8M $SOL. pic.twitter.com/2VNpvXyTlv — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 17, 2025

The trend is not slowing down. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. just announced an oversubscribed $500M PIPE raise to launch a Solana-focused treasury company.

Wall Street Is Just Getting Started With Solana: New $500M Treasury

Helius (HSDT), backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, just announced over $500M to launch a major Solana treasury. With $750M in stapled warrants, the deal could scale the initiative to more than $1.25B.

The plan is simple: deploy the proceeds into stacking $SOL, making it one of the largest digital asset treasuries yet. The PIPE was priced at $6.881 per share, with stapled warrants exercisable at $10.134 over three years. Closing is expected around September 18, 2025.

Funds will go toward buying SOL directly on the open market and building out a treasury strategy, mirroring Forward Industries’ recent move, again led by Pantera. This adds serious buying pressure, exactly what Solana needs to finally break through its massive resistance zone on the chart.

Solana Price Prediction: Why $500–$600 Targets Seem Viable for SOL

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

Solana is sitting at a critical zone where it could swing either way. After breaking out of a falling wedge in January, it has been grinding higher inside a rising channel. Right now it is pressing the upper boundary near $234, facing heavy resistance in the $270–$300 range that lines up with the old all-time high.

If price breaks through, the move could spark a run into new highs. But if it is rejected, a pullback to $200–$185 support looks likely before another push upward.

The RSI is in the mid-60s, showing solid momentum but leaning toward overbought, while MACD remains positive. The setup leans bullish overall, but a dip would not be surprising before Solana takes another real attempt at resistance. With institutions stacking heavily, a $500–$600 price prediction looks realistic for Solana.

Solana Price Has Higher Upside Than Bitcoin

Pantera Capital called Solana “the most commercially viable blockchain” and said it’s “likely to have more upside” than Bitcoin. The funding rounds they’re leading for the Solana treasury are pulling in massive institutional support.

The investor lineup is stacked too. Big Brain Holdings, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are all in. Joseph Chee, the founder of Summer Capital, will serve as Executive Chairman for the new treasury company.

Best Trading Platform On Solana? Snorter Presale Could Be It

Wall Street is pouring billions into Solana treasuries, proving that fresh capital and strong narratives can flip markets overnight. The same story is playing out in presales, where projects with hype, utility, and funding traction are catching fire fast.

Snorter Bot is one of those plays. The presale has already blasted past $3.97M, with whales and retail traders piling in to lock their spot early. Just like institutional inflows fuel Solana’s rally, fresh capital here is setting the stage for a breakout once SNORT goes live.

Snorter is built right inside Telegram, giving traders instant wallet mirroring, secure flips, and zero-hassle execution. The platform stacks features like a lean 0.85% fee, MEV protection, honeypot scans, and staking that cranks out a massive 118% APY. Holders also score bonus rewards, stacking passive income while trading.

By rolling trading, scanning, and staking into a single app, Snorter eliminates the need for multiple tools and keeps everything simple. With nearly $4M already raised, momentum surging, and whales showing up early, SNORT is shaping up to be one of the sharpest presale moves of 2025.