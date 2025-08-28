BTC $112,519.86 -0.07%
Industry Talk

Solana Price Prediction: $125M Treasury Raise Fuels Institutional Accumulation – $1,000 SOL on the Way

Price Prediction Solana Treasury
Institutions are buying Solana big – with a $125M treasury raise fueling demand, Solana price prediction targets $1,000.
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Solana Price Prediction: $125M Treasury Raise Fuels Institutional Accumulation – Is a $5,000 SOL Now on the Horizon?

DeFi Dev Corp. (DFDV) is the latest in a line of institutions going all-in on SOL, contributing to a growing number of bullish Solana price predictions.

The altcoin is up 8% today as the firm’s equity offering to accumulate SOL goes into effect, amid heightened risk-on appetite as markets prepare for U.S. interest rate cuts.

Speculations anticipate up to four rate cuts before year-end, starting as soon as September, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Defi Dev Corp. Leads New Wave of Institutional Accumulation

An August 25 press release outlined DeFi Dev Corp’s agreement to sell common stock shares and pre-funded warrants in exchange for cash and locked Solana.

The net proceeds will be deployed into both spot SOL and discounted locked SOL to expand its treasury holdings “in a way that compounds value per share” for DFDV.

This positions DFDV as a pioneering Solana treasury vehicle in public markets, and a vehicle for TradFi investors to gain SOL exposure while spot ETFs remain pending with the SEC.

DeFi Development Corp describes itself as the first US public company with a treasury model dedicated to accumulating and compounding Solana.

Much like Strategy’s (MSTR) landmark Bitcoin strategy, DFDV could help legitimize Solana as a corporate treasury asset, paving the way for broader institutional adoption.

Solana Price Analysis: Is $1,000 Now in Sight?

The launch of multiple corporate treasury reserves has reignited bullish momentum in Solana (SOL), driving the price toward the upper boundary of a long-standing rising wedge pattern.

With SOL currently trading around $213, it’s now pressing against a major breakout zone – just below the $295 high – as shown on the 4-hour chart.

The RSI sits at 63.76, indicating bullish strength without yet being overbought, giving Solana more room to rally before hitting overheated conditions.

Meanwhile, the MACD remains positive, with the main line widening above the signal – a classic sign of mid-term upward momentum.

If SOL breaks above $295–$315, the path toward $500 becomes increasingly likely, as marked on the chart.

From there, a sustained breakout could push SOL toward $1,000, entering a new price discovery phase.

With rate cuts expected, alongside rising TradFi inflows via 401(k) integrations, corporate treasury reserves, and potential spot ETF approvals, the outlook for a massive SOL rally becomes increasingly credible as this bull cycle unfolds.

The Solana Ecosystem Holds Bigger Opportunities – Here’s How to Find Them

The altcoin market is pumping right now, and those who back the wrong horse are missing out on substantial gains as fresh retail liquidity floods in.

While Solana gears up for the later stages of the bull market, low-cap meme coins in its ecosystem are already exploding, with the biggest moves still ahead as rate cuts approach.

That’s where Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) steps in, fresh off its expansion onto the Solana blockchain.

Now running a dual-chain economy across Ethereum and Solana, its arrival in the meme coin capital makes its token-gated trading alpha, private insider groups more powerful than ever.

For every $WEPE (SOL) purchase, the equivalent dollar value of $WEPE (ETH) gets burned from the circulating supply on ETH.

The move also lays the foundation for an ecosystem that can scale, paving the way for NFT integrations—including the August 22 Wall Street Pepe 5,000 collection—as well as new token-gated apps and community tools.

Join the WEPE army on X and Telegram to stay informed.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

