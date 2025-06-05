Solana Price Prediction: SOL Eyes $250 Target After Trump NFT Airdrop Goes Viral
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
NFTs airdropped to Attendees and registrants of the Trump meme coin gala dinner are catching hefty price tags, elevating the Solana price outlook with increased marketplace activity.
Speculators are eyeing the U.S. President’s growing crypto engagement as a catalyst for retail flows into the Solana network, with viral traction fueling the altcoin.
Much like how Official Trump pushed Solana to a new high by drawing retail activity on the Pump.fun platform, these NFTs could make a case for SOL as the best crypto to buy.
Has Trump Catalyzed the Solana NFT Market
Three tiers of NFTs were issued to Trump meme coin gala dinner participants, each tied to an individual’s level of involvement with the project.
The rarest of the three, “Diamond Hands”—awarded to those who held throughout the dinner—is currently demanding the highest market value, with one sale valued at 99.9 SOL.
With the buzz, the Trump-backed NFT collection appears to have pushed a broader wave of trader activity.
Magic Eden, Solana’s top NFT marketplace, has reported a 181% 24-hour increase in platform volume and an 80% increase in sales.
Popular pseudonymous X trader Jeremy commented on the $16,000 sale as proof that “culture is value and Solana continues to prove it.”
Solana Price Analysis: Could SOL Push to $250?
Solana finds itself at a key inflection point as it retests the ascending channel that has guided its recovery since the mid-April market bottom.
Immediate resistance sits at $153, aligned with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level—a critical support zone that often signals the end of short-term corrections.
This level will act as a proving ground for Solana’s bullish structure. If it fails to hold, a breakdown could send the Solana price to lower Fibonacci levels near $117.50.
However, momentum indicators suggest that buying pressure could guide near-term moves.
The MACD line has adopted a new uptrend towards the signal line, paving the path for a potential golden cross—often an indicator of a near-term uptrend taking root on the daily.
The RSI follows suit, climbing back toward the neutral line after dipping into oversold territory, indicating that bulls may soon regain control.
A successful bounce from $153—paired with continued momentum—could set Solana on course to test the pattern’s upper resistance at $215, a 37% move from current levels.
In a breakout scenario, this uptrend could extend toward the $265 price target, marking a potential 70% gain.
Traders Have Just 12 Days to Catch a Bigger Opportunity
New ICO Solaxy ($SOLX) could be the biggest beneficiary of a Solana price breakout as its first-ever Layer-2 scaling solution, filling a critical gap in the ecosystem.
Solana has long lacked this capability, limiting its DeFi and cross-chain use case—until now.
By processing transactions off-chain and finalizing them on Solana, Solaxy significantly reduces congestion and lowers transaction costs, while offering seamless interoperability across both blockchains.
With almost $44 million in its ongoing presale, investors are already rallying behind the project. When demand for Solana returns, it could be the one to reap the fresh ecosystem liquidity.
There are just under 12 days before this phase ends, unlocking the untapped demand of exchanges.
You can keep up with Solaxy on X and Telegram, or join the presale on the Solaxy website.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Katana Unsheathes to Reshape DeFi, Incubated by GSR and Polygon Labs
- Google’s AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe, and Solana by End of 2025
- China’s DeepSeek Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe, and Cardano by End of 2025
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Katana Unsheathes to Reshape DeFi, Incubated by GSR and Polygon Labs
- Google’s AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe, and Solana by End of 2025
- China’s DeepSeek Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe, and Cardano by End of 2025