Solana Price Prediction: SOL Eyes $250 Target After Trump NFT Airdrop Goes Viral

The U.S. President's further engagement with the Solana network could strengthen the Solana price outlook as liquidity returns to its core value drivers.

NFTs airdropped to Attendees and registrants of the Trump meme coin gala dinner are catching hefty price tags, elevating the Solana price outlook with increased marketplace activity.

Speculators are eyeing the U.S. President’s growing crypto engagement as a catalyst for retail flows into the Solana network, with viral traction fueling the altcoin.

Much like how Official Trump pushed Solana to a new high by drawing retail activity on the Pump.fun platform, these NFTs could make a case for SOL as the best crypto to buy.

Has Trump Catalyzed the Solana NFT Market

Three tiers of NFTs were issued to Trump meme coin gala dinner participants, each tied to an individual’s level of involvement with the project.

As promised, if you participated in the “Dinner With Trump”, your $TRUMP NFTs are now in your wallet. These NFT’s are on Solana. They are historic collector’s items that celebrate the Crypto President!



🎖️ 1. If you successfully registered for the dinner, 2. were top 220 on the… — TrumpMeme (@GetTrumpMemes) June 2, 2025

The rarest of the three, “Diamond Hands”—awarded to those who held throughout the dinner—is currently demanding the highest market value, with one sale valued at 99.9 SOL.

With the buzz, the Trump-backed NFT collection appears to have pushed a broader wave of trader activity.

Magic Eden, Solana’s top NFT marketplace, has reported a 181% 24-hour increase in platform volume and an 80% increase in sales.

24-hour NFT trading volume and sales. Source: Magic Eden.

Popular pseudonymous X trader Jeremy commented on the $16,000 sale as proof that “culture is value and Solana continues to prove it.”

Solana Price Analysis: Could SOL Push to $250?

Solana finds itself at a key inflection point as it retests the ascending channel that has guided its recovery since the mid-April market bottom.

SOL / USDT 1-day chart, ascending channel. Source: TradingView, Binance.

Immediate resistance sits at $153, aligned with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level—a critical support zone that often signals the end of short-term corrections.

This level will act as a proving ground for Solana’s bullish structure. If it fails to hold, a breakdown could send the Solana price to lower Fibonacci levels near $117.50.

However, momentum indicators suggest that buying pressure could guide near-term moves.

The MACD line has adopted a new uptrend towards the signal line, paving the path for a potential golden cross—often an indicator of a near-term uptrend taking root on the daily.

The RSI follows suit, climbing back toward the neutral line after dipping into oversold territory, indicating that bulls may soon regain control.

A successful bounce from $153—paired with continued momentum—could set Solana on course to test the pattern’s upper resistance at $215, a 37% move from current levels.

In a breakout scenario, this uptrend could extend toward the $265 price target, marking a potential 70% gain.

