Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB, TREAT, BONE & LEASH All Upgraded – Can This Supercharge the Burn and Trigger a 10x?

SHIB defies the crypto crash—can new ecosystem upgrades help fuel a breakout and push the Shiba Inu price toward its next big rally?

Author Simon Chandler Author Simon Chandler About Author Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 11, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Shiba Inu price (SHIB) is quietly defying the broader crypto slump today, rising 4.5% even as the market dips by 1.5%.

While still modestly up 5% over the past week, SHIB has been bruised by a 23% monthly drop and remains 40% down from a year ago—yet today’s outperformance could signal early momentum for a rebound.

Notably, the Shiba Inu protocol has just introduced several upgrades which make SHIB and its ecosystem tokens – TREAT, BONE and LEASH – more efficient and attractive to use.

And when combined with other recent and upcoming improvements, these changes help boost the case for a bullish long-term Shiba Inu price prediction.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB, TREAT, BONE & LEASH All Upgraded – Can This Supercharge the Burn and Trigger a 10x?

Posting on X, Shiba Inu team member Lucie unpacked just how the latest upgrades improve the overall experience for SHIB token users.

SHIB DEFI TOOLKIT JUST LEVELED UP 🔧🔥



SHIB | BONE | LEASH | TREAT — things just got serious.



This isn’t a cosmetic refresh. It’s a total upgrade to the engine that powers how you earn, trade, and burn inside the ecosystem.



🟡 1. Precision Liquidity Pools Are Live

•LPs can… pic.twitter.com/sFaDIddPyC — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) June 9, 2025

Some of the main improvements include more efficient staking, precision liquidity pools, auto burns triggered by trading activity (e.g. swaps, liquidity actions), and a streamlining of trading interfaces.

This all conspires to make the Shiba Inu ecosystem more attractive to seasoned traders, which in turn should boost demand for SHIB and its related tokens.

The deployment of these upgrades is arguably part of the reason why the Shiba Inu price has done well today, outperforming the market average.

And if we look at its chart, we see that it has begun regaining momentum after a period of decline that began in the middle of May.

Its RSI (purple) has jumped up to 50 after plunging to 30 a week ago, while its 30-day average (orange) has bottomed out in relation to the 200-day (blue), suggesting that a big rebound is coming.

Source: TradingView

Given that SHIB is still 84% down on its ATH of $0.00008616 (set in October 2021), there’s arguably lots of room for the token to continue rising without entering a dangerously overbought region.

And if the market continues its gradual improvement of the past few weeks, we could see the Shiba Inu price reach $0.000020 at some point next month.

In combination with recent upgrades, upcoming launches, such as that of ShibOS, could also help it reach $0.000050 by Q4.

The Next Breakout Token? This New Presale Altcoin Could Outpace SHIB by Miles

Because SHIB is waiting on upgrades to take effect and boost wider adoption, it may not experience big gains for several months yet.

In that case, investors may prefer to turn to newer tokens with more short-term potential, including presale coins that could rally when they list for the first time.

One of the newest and most interesting presale tokens in the market right now is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), an Ethereum-based project that will be launching a layer-two network for Bitcoin.

It launched its presale last month, and has already raised in excess of $1 million, pointing to considerable early interest in the token and its platform.

Its L2 network will provide Bitcoin users with faster transactions and lower fees, with the platform promising near-instant finality.

Initially running on Ethereum, it will also expand to Solana after its launch, taking advantage of the latter’s high scalability.

And this will enable Bitcoin Hyper to offer a range of DeFi apps and protocols, enabling BTC holders to put their funds into more volatile meme tokens.

This all makes Bitcoin Hyper one of the more interesting new project to watch, with investors able to join its sale by going to the Bitcoin Hyper website.

HYPER is currently available at $0.01185, although this will rise periodically for as long as the sale lasts.