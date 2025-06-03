Can SHIB Still 10x in 2025? Token Burn and ShibOS May Be the Catalyst

ShibOS is a stack of rollup layers that will add different features and functions to the Shiba Inu ecosystem, making it more useful.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

SHIB has jumped by 2.5% today, reversing a seven-day losing streak that had seen it fall as low as $0.00001234 this week.

But at $0.0000131, Shiba Inu remains down by 10% in the past fortnight, with the meme token flat in the past month and down by 47% in the past year.

This counts as disappointing performance, especially for a coin in the top 30, yet Shiba Inu now has several things on its horizon that could boost its price strongly.

These include the approach of Web3 layer ShibOS and a rumored token burn, which together point towards a bullish long-term SHIB price prediction.

Announced in January, Shib Operating System will be a stack of rollup layers on which developers can build apps for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

SHIB THE OPERATING SYSTEM pic.twitter.com/2cpOeAsGuo — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) January 26, 2025

There’s still no specific launch date for the OS, yet the details which are available indicate that it could be massive for Shiba Inu once it does go live.

Its layers include an ‘Alpha Layer’ that will enable very high throughput, privacy and identity layers, a social network, a DAO, voting protocols, a reward system, and a platform for tournaments.

This all promises to provide Shiba Inu will considerable utility, which is why the community is growing increasingly hopeful that it could have a big impact on the coin’s price.

Yet the community has also begun speculating that a very big burn of SHIB tokens is close to happening, although there appears to be no specific source for such rumors.

Nonetheless, Shiba Inu does conduct burns regularly as a matter of course, with burns having become frequent since the launch of layer-two network Shibarium in August 2023.

And if we look at SHIB’s chart today, we see that it may be very close to a bottom, with a bullish turnaround incoming.

Source: TradingView

Its RSI (purple) has just bounced from the sub-40 level, while its 30-day average (orange) has been below the 200-day (blue) for several months now, so the coin is overdue a strong recovery.

We could therefore see it hit $0.0000150 in the next few weeks, with a big token burn sending it to $0.000020 by July.

