Can SHIB Still 10x in 2025? Token Burn and ShibOS May Be the Catalyst
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
SHIB has jumped by 2.5% today, reversing a seven-day losing streak that had seen it fall as low as $0.00001234 this week.
But at $0.0000131, Shiba Inu remains down by 10% in the past fortnight, with the meme token flat in the past month and down by 47% in the past year.
This counts as disappointing performance, especially for a coin in the top 30, yet Shiba Inu now has several things on its horizon that could boost its price strongly.
These include the approach of Web3 layer ShibOS and a rumored token burn, which together point towards a bullish long-term SHIB price prediction.
Can SHIB Still 10x in 2025? Token Burn and ShibOS May Be the Catalyst
Announced in January, Shib Operating System will be a stack of rollup layers on which developers can build apps for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.
There’s still no specific launch date for the OS, yet the details which are available indicate that it could be massive for Shiba Inu once it does go live.
Its layers include an ‘Alpha Layer’ that will enable very high throughput, privacy and identity layers, a social network, a DAO, voting protocols, a reward system, and a platform for tournaments.
This all promises to provide Shiba Inu will considerable utility, which is why the community is growing increasingly hopeful that it could have a big impact on the coin’s price.
Yet the community has also begun speculating that a very big burn of SHIB tokens is close to happening, although there appears to be no specific source for such rumors.
Nonetheless, Shiba Inu does conduct burns regularly as a matter of course, with burns having become frequent since the launch of layer-two network Shibarium in August 2023.
And if we look at SHIB’s chart today, we see that it may be very close to a bottom, with a bullish turnaround incoming.
Its RSI (purple) has just bounced from the sub-40 level, while its 30-day average (orange) has been below the 200-day (blue) for several months now, so the coin is overdue a strong recovery.
We could therefore see it hit $0.0000150 in the next few weeks, with a big token burn sending it to $0.000020 by July.
New Alternative Meme Coins with Strong Fundamentals
If Shiba Inu is a little unexciting at the moment, some traders may prefer to look to newer meme coins, which can often outpace the market.
This is particularly the case with the newest coins as they enter their initial growth periods, with presale coins sometimes among the most promising.
Indeed, successful presales can translate into big rallies as the corresponding tokens list for the first time, and one example with a good chance of doing this is Snorter (SNORT).
Running on Ethereum and Solana, SNORT has already raised more than $350,000 in its presale, which kicked off last week.
The token is already proving popular, with 10,000 followers on X, yet it’s more than just another run-of-the-mill meme coin.
It’s also a trading bot, one designed for sniping tokens before they explode and for helping traders stay ahead of the market.
Its features include automated sniping, MEV-resistant atomic swaps, limit orders, copy trading, and rugpull/honeypot protection.
This makes it one of the most comprehensive trading bots in crypto, which helps to explain why its presale is accelerating so quickly.
Investors can join its sale at the Snorter website, where SNORT currently costs $0.0939.
This price will rise every few days until the sale ends, so buyers should act sooner rather than later.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Katana Unsheathes to Reshape DeFi, Incubated by GSR and Polygon Labs
- Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin Is the “Easiest Way to Get Rich” – Even 0.01 BTC Could Be Life-Changing
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 30, 2025
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Katana Unsheathes to Reshape DeFi, Incubated by GSR and Polygon Labs
- Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin Is the “Easiest Way to Get Rich” – Even 0.01 BTC Could Be Life-Changing
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 30, 2025