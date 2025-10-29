Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Price Bottoms as Signer Keys Leak on Shibaswap, Is The OG Meme Coin About to Crash?

Shiba Inu faces scrutiny after Tikala Security reveals leaked signer keys on Shibaswap enabled a $2.8 million token drain through manipulated exit requests.

Discussions around the most recent Shiba Inu price prediction have been clouded with fear from SHIB holders following a Tikala Security alert that multiple signer keys appear to have leaked on Shibaswap, causing a $2.8 million loss today.

On-chain data from Etherscan shows that the attacker withdrew Shiba tokens multiple times by providing legitimate Merkle leaf exit requests from a root signed by 10 different addresses.

It seems like multiple signer keys appear to have leaked in Shibaswap, causing a $2.8M loss today @Shibtoken. The attacker (https://t.co/B9pqiGqIvy) withdrew multiple times by providing legit Merkle leaf exit requests from a root signed by 10 different addresses. The "legit"… — Tikkala Security (@TikkalaResearch) September 12, 2025

For context, a signer key is the private cryptographic key an account uses to sign transactions on a blockchain.

Whoever has that private key can authorize actions from that account, move tokens, call smart-contract functions, mint and burn tokens if the contract grants those powers.

Leaked Signer Keys on Shibaswap Drained $2.8M SHIB tokens

This loophole is what the attacker capitalized on through the root hash to steal nearly $3 million in SHIB.

Tikala Security’s auditing team found that the exit() call function in the root chain manager contract on Shibaswap, which verifies if any request is a legitimate leaf under that root hash, gave the attacker room to control and manipulate the root hash at will.

Many SHIB holders are now fearful that the OG meme coin is about to crash.

Looking at market data, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been in a downtrend for most of 2025, currently down 45% on YTD performance, which has resulted in muted trading activity.

At press time, SHIB maintains a $6 billion market cap but can only boast a $150 million trading volume, small compared to the likes of PEPE, which, with a $3 billion market cap, is still seeing about $400 million in trading volume.

Shiba Inu price prediction: Analysts Eye Critical $0.0000119 Breakout

However, market analysts believe SHIB is in its “calm before the storm” moment, as the price is quietly gathering strength in a major demand zone.

$SHIB the calm before the explode.



Shiba Inu momentum is at historic lows.



The price is quietly gathering strength in a major demand zone.



This silence could be the sound of accumulation.



And every accumulation has its breakout. pic.twitter.com/tv8RMtlKex — EᴛʜᴇʀNᴀꜱʏᴏɴᴀL 💹🧲 (@EtherNasyonaL) October 25, 2025

The signals point to a forthcoming bounce from the support zone that could launch the price toward targets at $0.00001170, $0.00001430, $0.00001600, and $0.00001850.

On the technical front, the SHIB/USDT daily chart shows the token consolidating near a strong buy zone between $0.0000098 and $0.0000108, an area that has historically triggered multiple rebounds.

Price recently tested this level again after a sharp drop, suggesting potential accumulation by buyers.

A descending trendline continues to cap upside momentum, defining the short-term bearish structure.

Source: TradingView

For a reversal to gain traction, SHIB must break above the nearby resistance at $0.0000119, which aligns with the descending trendline.

A confirmed breakout above that region could open the path toward the next major supply area near $0.0000176.

Until that breakout occurs, SHIB remains range-bound, with price likely to oscillate between the strong buy zone and short-term resistance.

