Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Price Bottoms as Signer Keys Leak on Shibaswap, Is The OG Meme Coin About to Crash?
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Discussions around the most recent Shiba Inu price prediction have been clouded with fear from SHIB holders following a Tikala Security alert that multiple signer keys appear to have leaked on Shibaswap, causing a $2.8 million loss today.
On-chain data from Etherscan shows that the attacker withdrew Shiba tokens multiple times by providing legitimate Merkle leaf exit requests from a root signed by 10 different addresses.
For context, a signer key is the private cryptographic key an account uses to sign transactions on a blockchain.
Whoever has that private key can authorize actions from that account, move tokens, call smart-contract functions, mint and burn tokens if the contract grants those powers.
Leaked Signer Keys on Shibaswap Drained $2.8M SHIB tokens
This loophole is what the attacker capitalized on through the root hash to steal nearly $3 million in SHIB.
Tikala Security’s auditing team found that the exit() call function in the root chain manager contract on Shibaswap, which verifies if any request is a legitimate leaf under that root hash, gave the attacker room to control and manipulate the root hash at will.
Many SHIB holders are now fearful that the OG meme coin is about to crash.
Looking at market data, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been in a downtrend for most of 2025, currently down 45% on YTD performance, which has resulted in muted trading activity.
At press time, SHIB maintains a $6 billion market cap but can only boast a $150 million trading volume, small compared to the likes of PEPE, which, with a $3 billion market cap, is still seeing about $400 million in trading volume.
Shiba Inu price prediction: Analysts Eye Critical $0.0000119 Breakout
However, market analysts believe SHIB is in its “calm before the storm” moment, as the price is quietly gathering strength in a major demand zone.
The signals point to a forthcoming bounce from the support zone that could launch the price toward targets at $0.00001170, $0.00001430, $0.00001600, and $0.00001850.
On the technical front, the SHIB/USDT daily chart shows the token consolidating near a strong buy zone between $0.0000098 and $0.0000108, an area that has historically triggered multiple rebounds.
Price recently tested this level again after a sharp drop, suggesting potential accumulation by buyers.
A descending trendline continues to cap upside momentum, defining the short-term bearish structure.
For a reversal to gain traction, SHIB must break above the nearby resistance at $0.0000119, which aligns with the descending trendline.
A confirmed breakout above that region could open the path toward the next major supply area near $0.0000176.
Until that breakout occurs, SHIB remains range-bound, with price likely to oscillate between the strong buy zone and short-term resistance.
Traders Flee to PepeNode With $2M Raised in 30 Days
SHIB’s weaker price action has sent short-term traders searching for higher upside elsewhere.
PEPENODE has emerged as a standout option with its mine-to-earn model designed for every type of investor.
This new presale project has raised nearly $2 million in just over a month.
With PEPENODE, users can create mining setups in a virtual environment by purchasing miner nodes, and top miners earn bonuses in popular meme coins like Pepe and SHIB.
PEPENODE is currently priced at $0.0011138 per token, with prices rising every few days as tokens sell out rapidly.
You can purchase the token directly through the official PEPENODE presale website using ETH, USDT, USDC, or bank cards.
