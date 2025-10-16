Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu, Solana by the End of 2025

Read on to find out why Gemini AI predicts XRP, SHIB, and SOL will emerge victorious from Friday's flash crash.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Google’s AI powerhouse, Gemini AI, has singled out XRP, Shiba Inu, and Solana as the most likely digital assets to rebound to heady new heights after last Friday’s market purge.

Historically, “Uptober” has served as a reliable precursor to long-lasting crypto bull runs. Just last Monday, Bitcoin rocketed to a fresh all-time high before Trump’s 100% tariff announcement on Chinese imports abruptly halted the surge on Friday, sparking one of the steepest one-day pullbacks in the sector’s history.

However, veteran investors view the correction as a much-needed cooldown. The crypto market has consistently experienced sharp drawdowns before major bullish phases. Many analysts see the latest crash as a cleansing event that flushed out over-leveraged positions and short-term speculators.

XRP ($XRP): Gemini AI Foresees a Run Toward $10

According to Gemini AI, Ripple’s native token, XRP ($XRP), could climb as high as $10 by the end of the year, representing potential gains of up to four times its current price near $2.43.

Source: Google’s Gemini

Ripple achieved a significant legal milestone this year, concluding a five-year battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its favor. That victory sent XRP surging to $3.65 on July 18, its highest level since 2017.

Over the past twelve months, XRP has gained roughly 345%, outperforming the two biggest cryptos. By comparison, Bitcoin grew 65% and Ethereum rose 52% during the same timeframe.

Technical indicators highlight three bullish flag formations across 2025, two of which appeared over the summer. These setups often precede major price breakouts, and XRP’s patterns have yet to fully play out.

Analysts anticipate that October’s favorable market conditions, coupled with possible ETF approvals, advancing U.S. crypto legislation, and new Ripple partnerships, could easily ignite a major rally, driving XRP to Gemini’s upper forecast of $10.

Shiba Inu ($SHIB): Gemini Predicts a Tenfold Increase by Christmas

Launched in 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) is Dogecoin’s most steadfast contender, maintaining a market cap exceeding $6 billion.

Source: Google’s Gemini

Currently trading around $0.00001037, SHIB has dipped 3% in the last 24 hours, mirroring the broader crypto market’s 3% dip overnight.

Technically, the token is still consolidating within its bullish flag formations, with no confirmed breakout yet this year. Should SHIB manage to surpass the key resistance level at $0.000025 by November, it could pave the way for Gemini’s ambitious year-end target range of $0.00005 to $0.0001, representing potential 10× gains.

Beyond its meme-driven roots, Shiba Inu has evolved into a wider decentralized ecosystem powered by Shibarium, its Layer-2 blockchain. Shibarium offers low-cost transactions, dApp integration, and enhanced privacy, helping SHIB stand out among meme-based cryptocurrencies.

Solana (SOL): Gemini Predicts a Break Above $1,000

Solana ($SOL) has solidified its position as a leading smart contract blockchain, boasting a market cap above $103.8 billion and over $11.3 billion in total value locked (TVL) across its ecosystem.

Source: Google’s Gemini

Growing speculation suggests that U.S. regulators could approve a spot Solana ETF before the month’s end, a move that might attract institutional inflows similar to those seen after the launches of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Solana is also well-positioned to benefit from the tokenization of real-world assets and the expanding stablecoin sector, two trends drawing increasing institutional interest.

Thanks to its high speed and low transaction costs, Solana maintains a clear technological edge over Ethereum as adoption accelerates.

Price-wise, Solana reached $250 in January, dipped to $100 in April, and now trades around $194, indicating renewed strength. With its RSI of 43 and price just below its 30-day moving average, the asset is undervalued at current levels.

Having recently broken free from a bullish flag structure, Gemini projects a potential climb to between $500 and $1,000 by the New Year or early 2026, a substantial increase from its ATH of $293.31.

