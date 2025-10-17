BTC $106,910.73 -1.56%
ETH $3,842.62 -1.74%
SOL $182.88 -1.18%
PEPE $0.0000066 -2.80%
SHIB $0.0000097 -2.16%
DOGE $0.18 -1.65%
XRP $2.31 -1.57%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

PEPE Price Prediction: SHIB Fades, PEPE Gains – Is This the Meme Coin Flippening Everyone’s Been Waiting For?

Meme Coins PEPE News Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
SHIB’s losing steam while PEPE takes over – Pepe price prediction now teases the meme coin flippening everyone’s watching.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1760704590-pepe-price-prediction

Pepe remains the third-largest meme coin by market cap, still trailing behind Shiba Inu — but on social media, the tide may be turning, fueling a bullish Pepe price prediction.

New data from LunarCrush shows Pepe’s social dominance has surged to 2.9%, nearly doubling Shiba Inu’s 1.7%, despite SHIB’s stronger price performance in recent weeks.

This shift suggests that traders and meme coin communities may be losing interest in SHIB and redirecting their attention toward Pepe.

If this momentum continues, Pepe could not only outperform Shiba Inu, but it might flip it entirely and claim the number two spot in the meme coin rankings.

Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Could Rise by 300% If This Happens

Pepe is now hovering near a key support at $0.0000060, a level that could act as a launchpad if buyers step in and selling pressure fades.

Over the past 7 days, PEPE has dropped nearly 30%, dragging the Relative Strength Index (RSI) back toward oversold territory.

That kind of steep decline often signals that the market has overreacted and a reversal could be just around the corner.

pepe price chart

If buyers defend this support zone, Pepe could bounce back toward $0.000011, an 83% upside, with the potential for a much larger move if the rally gains steam.

A full recovery to December highs would deliver a gain of over 300%, and rising sentiment across crypto Twitter shows growing interest once again.

That same energy is now spilling over into Pepe-themed presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE), a new mine-to-earn game that lets players mine meme coins by setting up virtual rigs, no hardware needed.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Presale Lets Anyone Mine Meme Coins

Mining cryptocurrencies previously required thousands of dollars invested in expensive hardware.

That’s no longer the case as Pepenode ($PEPENODE) has introduced the first mine-to-earn (M2E) game focused on meme coins.

pepenode crypto presale

Players start their journey by setting up a virtual server.

They can launch as many mining rigs as they want by investing $PEPENODE, and they can progressively upgrade their operation to increase output.

The higher players climb the Pepenode leaderboard, the bigger the rewards.

Top miners can earn surprise airdrops of major meme coins like Bonk ($BONK) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) – just by running their virtual rigs and outperforming others.

To keep the game fair, anti-bot protections are built in, leveling the playing field for real players.

Even better, 70% of all $PEPENODE tokens spent on upgrades are permanently burned, shrinking the supply and increasing scarcity as demand grows.

To buy $PEPENODE at its discounted presale price, simply visit the official Pepenode website and connect a wallet like Best Wallet.

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete your purchase.

Buy PEPENODE Here.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments
2025-10-17 23:15:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
XRP Slides on U.S.–China Tariff Jitters – Traders Eye $2.00 Line
2025-10-16 20:56:56
,
by Hongji Feng
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 16, 2025
2025-10-16 10:49:56
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-17 12:08:40
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
2.80 %
Pepe

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,828,548,532,106
-1.66
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments
2025-10-17 23:15:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
XRP Slides on U.S.–China Tariff Jitters – Traders Eye $2.00 Line
2025-10-16 20:56:56
,
by Hongji Feng
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 16, 2025
2025-10-16 10:49:56
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-17 12:08:40
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-18 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 17 October – XRP, Pi Coin, Shiba Inu
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-10-17 23:30:00
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Billions in SHIB Suddenly Vanish From Exchanges – What Are Holders Preparing For?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-17 23:25:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors