PEPE Price Prediction: SHIB Fades, PEPE Gains – Is This the Meme Coin Flippening Everyone’s Been Waiting For?

SHIB’s losing steam while PEPE takes over – Pepe price prediction now teases the meme coin flippening everyone’s watching.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Pepe remains the third-largest meme coin by market cap, still trailing behind Shiba Inu — but on social media, the tide may be turning, fueling a bullish Pepe price prediction.

New data from LunarCrush shows Pepe’s social dominance has surged to 2.9%, nearly doubling Shiba Inu’s 1.7%, despite SHIB’s stronger price performance in recent weeks.

This shift suggests that traders and meme coin communities may be losing interest in SHIB and redirecting their attention toward Pepe.

If this momentum continues, Pepe could not only outperform Shiba Inu, but it might flip it entirely and claim the number two spot in the meme coin rankings.

Pepe Price Prediction: PEPE Could Rise by 300% If This Happens

Pepe is now hovering near a key support at $0.0000060, a level that could act as a launchpad if buyers step in and selling pressure fades.

Over the past 7 days, PEPE has dropped nearly 30%, dragging the Relative Strength Index (RSI) back toward oversold territory.

That kind of steep decline often signals that the market has overreacted and a reversal could be just around the corner.

If buyers defend this support zone, Pepe could bounce back toward $0.000011, an 83% upside, with the potential for a much larger move if the rally gains steam.

A full recovery to December highs would deliver a gain of over 300%, and rising sentiment across crypto Twitter shows growing interest once again.

That same energy is now spilling over into Pepe-themed presales like Pepenode ($PEPENODE), a new mine-to-earn game that lets players mine meme coins by setting up virtual rigs, no hardware needed.

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Presale Lets Anyone Mine Meme Coins

Mining cryptocurrencies previously required thousands of dollars invested in expensive hardware.

That’s no longer the case as Pepenode ($PEPENODE) has introduced the first mine-to-earn (M2E) game focused on meme coins.

Players start their journey by setting up a virtual server.

They can launch as many mining rigs as they want by investing $PEPENODE, and they can progressively upgrade their operation to increase output.

The higher players climb the Pepenode leaderboard, the bigger the rewards.

Top miners can earn surprise airdrops of major meme coins like Bonk ($BONK) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) – just by running their virtual rigs and outperforming others.

To keep the game fair, anti-bot protections are built in, leveling the playing field for real players.

Even better, 70% of all $PEPENODE tokens spent on upgrades are permanently burned, shrinking the supply and increasing scarcity as demand grows.

To buy $PEPENODE at its discounted presale price, simply visit the official Pepenode website and connect a wallet like Best Wallet.

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete your purchase.

Buy PEPENODE Here.