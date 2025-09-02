BTC $110,646.02 1.76%
ETH $4,291.94 -0.61%
SOL $200.55 1.38%
PEPE $0.0000095 1.50%
SHIB $0.000012 2.12%
DOGE $0.21 0.14%
XRP $2.79 2.44%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.77
Cryptonews Ethereum News

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. ETH Holdings Top $3.6B – Will Others Follow?

Ethereum Joseph Chalom SHARPLINK
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Ethereum

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether (ETH), reported another week of steady growth in its Ethereum treasury.

For the period spanning August 25 through August 31, 2025, the company acquired 39,008 ETH at an average purchase price of $4,531. The move boosted its total holdings to 837,230 ETH, valued at more than $3.6 billion.

Joseph Chalom, co-chief executive officer of SharpLink, stressed the disciplined approach in a statement: “SharpLink continues to execute our treasury strategy with precision, successfully growing our ETH holdings and consistently earning staking rewards. We remain opportunistic in our capital raising initiatives and will continue to closely monitor market conditions to maximize shareholder value.”

Capital Raised Through ATM Facility

The latest acquisitions were funded through SharpLink’s At-the-Market (ATM) equity program, which generated $46.6 million in net proceeds during the week of August 25–29. In total, the company has leaned heavily on its ATM facility since launching its ETH-focused treasury strategy in June 2025, raising hundreds of millions of dollars over the past three months.

During the latest reporting period, SharpLink issued 2.4 million shares under the ATM, compared with 18.6 million shares in the prior week. The company continues to balance equity issuance with digital asset purchases, carefully adjusting based on market demand and ETH price conditions.

Staking Rewards and ETH Concentration Growth

In addition to direct purchases, SharpLink’s treasury strategy is benefiting from Ethereum’s staking ecosystem. As of August 31, the company has earned 2,318 ETH in staking rewards since June. The firm also introduced an internal metric known as ETH Concentration, which measures the number of ETH held per 1,000 diluted shares outstanding.

For the week ending August 31, ETH Concentration rose to 3.94, representing a 97% increase since the start of the program. The metric provides investors with additional transparency into yield performance and balance sheet exposure, further differentiating SharpLink from traditional corporate treasuries.

Strong Balance Sheet

SharpLink’s balance sheet remains healthy, with approximately $71.6 million in cash and equivalents. This financial flexibility positions the company to continue its aggressive ETH acquisition strategy while supporting ongoing business operations.

By steadily building one of the largest corporate Ethereum reserves in the world, SharpLink has established itself as an early advocate for institutional ETH adoption. Its blend of ATM-driven capital raising, direct acquisitions, and staking rewards shows how digital assets are becoming embedded in corporate financial strategy.

Investors will be closely watching whether SharpLink’s model inspires other companies to follow suit as Ethereum cements its role in the global digital economy.

Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-02 12:46:50
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,998,177,730,113
-2.18
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-02 12:46:50
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Ethereum News
SharpLink Gaming, Inc. ETH Holdings Top $3.6B – Will Others Follow?
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-02 16:37:51
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Heats Up – Four, Sky, and Bitget Token Dominate Rotation
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-09-02 16:24:06
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors