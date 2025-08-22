BTC $116,629.27 3.79%
SharpLink Approves $1.5B Buyback as It Leans on Ethereum Holdings

Ethereum
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), a gaming technology firm and one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether (ETH), announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program of up to $1.5 billion.

A buyback (also called a share repurchase) is when a company uses its own cash to buy back its shares from the stock market. This latest move is aimed at strengthening shareholder value by repurchasing the company’s common stock when market conditions warrant.

The move comes as SharpLink positions itself not only as a gaming and technology company, but also as a vocal advocate for Ethereum adoption.

Strategy Anchored in Ethereum Treasury

SharpLink’s capital strategy is deeply tied to its Ethereum reserves. The company is among the few publicly traded firms to hold ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset.

Co-CEO Joseph Chalom explains the rationale: if SharpLink’s stock trades below the net asset value (NAV) of its ETH holdings, issuing new equity could dilute ETH per share value.

In such cases, buying back shares may be a more accretive and shareholder-friendly move. The program reflects SharpLink’s intent to use its ETH-backed balance sheet as leverage in maintaining financial discipline.

Flexible Market Execution

The repurchase program allows SharpLink to act decisively when opportunities arise. Shares may be repurchased through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other methods permissible under securities law.

Sharplink Gaming stressed that the timing and scale of repurchases will depend on share price, trading activity, and broader market conditions. Importantly, SharpLink is not obligated to buy back a set number of shares, giving management flexibility to suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

This structure positions SharpLink to be opportunistic while maintaining prudent oversight of its capital reserves.

Reinforcing Long-Term Shareholder Value

By combining an ETH reserve strategy with one of the gaming industry’s most ambitious stock buyback authorizations, SharpLink aims to show its commitment to long-term value creation.

The program shows confidence in both the company’s fundamentals and Ethereum’s role as a core digital asset. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink continues to bridge the gap between traditional capital markets and blockchain-based finance.

Its decision to allocate up to $1.5 billion toward repurchases not only supports its stock in the near term but also highlights its vision of aligning shareholder returns with the growth of Ethereum as a global financial infrastructure.

Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
