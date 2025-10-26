BTC $113,762.51 1.89%
Altcoin News

Coinbase’s x402 AI Payments Protocol Sees 10,000% Surge in Activity

AI AI agent Coinbase
Rising developer interest has fueled x402-powered token launches.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Coinbase’s x402 AI Payments Protocol Sees 10,000% Surge in Activity

Coinbase’s experimental x402 payments protocol, designed to let AI agents and humans pay directly in stablecoins over the internet, has exploded in activity.

Key Takeaways:

  • Coinbase’s x402 protocol saw a 10,000% surge in transactions, processing nearly 500,000 payments in one week.
  • The protocol revives the HTTP 402 “Payment Required” code to enable instant on-chain stablecoin payments.
  • Rising developer interest has fueled x402-powered token launches.

According to data from Dune Analytics, the payments protocol has surged more than 10,000% in transactions over the past month.

Coinbase’s x402 Revives HTTP 402 to Enable Instant On-Chain Payments

Originally introduced in May, x402 reimagines the long-unused HTTP 402 status code, “Payment Required,” as a native internet payment layer.

It enables automatic, real-time transactions without credit cards or intermediaries.

Users, or AI agents, can request a service, receive a 402 payment prompt, and send a signed stablecoin payment, which the system verifies on-chain.

From Oct. 14 to 20, the protocol processed nearly 500,000 transactions, a 10,780% increase from the previous month.

Activity peaked on Friday with 239,505 transactions recorded, while Thursday saw a record $332,000 in transaction volume.

The sudden spike comes amid growing attention to “agentic AI,” autonomous artificial intelligence systems capable of managing finances and resources, highlighted this week in a16z Crypto’s 2025 State of Crypto report.

The firm projected that such agents could power up to $30 trillion in autonomous transactions by 2030.

Coinbase developers Kevin Leffew and Lincoln Murr explained in August that x402 could enable a new financial layer for digital agents, allowing them to pay for compute, storage, or even transportation without human intervention.

“They need atomic payments, programmable policies, and composable wallets,” they wrote. “Ethereum and stablecoins give them exactly that.”

Developers have also begun using x402’s framework to launch new tokens, sparking a wave of x402-powered memecoin projects, according to KuCoin Ventures.

The trend was strong enough for CoinGecko to add “x402 tokens” as a separate category, which has since swelled into a $180 million market, up 266% in just 24 hours.

Coinbase’s new protocol underscores a larger shift toward integrating AI and on-chain finance, where machines can autonomously handle payments and data without third parties.

If adoption continues at its current pace, x402 could become the first working bridge between AI systems and blockchain-based economic activity, a key step toward what Coinbase once called “fixing the internet’s first mistake.”

Coinbase Faces Scrutiny After AI Coding Tool Vulnerability Exposes Security Risks

Last month, an exploit in Cursor, the AI-powered coding assistant reportedly used by all Coinbase engineers, sparked widespread concern in both the crypto and cybersecurity communities.

The flaw, dubbed the “CopyPasta License Attack,” was revealed by cybersecurity firm HiddenLayer and allows hackers to insert hidden markdown instructions that spread malware through developer files such as README.md and LICENSE.txt.

Once triggered, the attack can compromise entire codebases with minimal user action.

HiddenLayer demonstrated how the vulnerability could silently inject malicious code capable of stealing data, creating backdoors, or altering critical systems.

The firm said similar risks exist in other AI coding tools like Windsurf, Kiro, and Aider. The disclosure came shortly after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that AI now writes up to 40% of the company’s code, with plans to raise that figure to 50%.

Critics, including developers and academics, warned that Coinbase’s rapid AI rollout could endanger user assets and core infrastructure.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
