BTC $107,939.39 -3.29%
ETH $3,872.41 -3.11%
SOL $186.57 -4.99%
PEPE $0.0000068 -4.95%
SHIB $0.00001 -3.78%
DOGE $0.18 -5.43%
XRP $2.33 -3.74%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Ethereum News

SharpLink Raises $76.5M at a Premium — What’s the Endgame for Its ETH Treasury?

ConsenSys Joseph Chalom SHARPLINK
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
ethereum price prediction

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether, announced it has raised $76.5 million through a registered direct equity offering priced at $17 per share — a 12% premium to its closing price of $15.15 on October 15.

The offering was made to an institutional investor under a securities purchase agreement covering 4.5 million shares of common stock. This marks one of the few recent equity raises in the digital asset treasury (DAT) ecosystem conducted at both a marketand net asset value (NAV) premium.

The transaction highlights growing institutional confidence in SharpLink’s ETH-focused strategy and strengthens its position as a pioneer of Ethereum adoption among public companies.

Introducing a Novel 90-Day Premium Purchase Contract

Alongside the initial raise, the investor received a 90-day premium purchase contract (PPC) — a first-of-its-kind instrument in the DAT ecosystem. The PPC allows the investor to acquire up to an additional 4.5 million shares at $17.50 per share, representing a 19% premium to SharpLink’s October 15 closing price.

If fully exercised before its January 15, 2026 expiration, the PPC would generate an additional $78.8 million in proceeds, potentially lifting total capital raised to over $155 million. This structure allows SharpLink to benefit from additional accretive capital inflows while maintaining shareholder value.

Strengthening the ETH-Per-Share Strategy

SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom called the raise a “novel equity sale transaction” that reflects strong institutional conviction in the company’s long-term vision. “By raising equity at a meaningful premium to both market price and NAV, we’re able to continue accumulating ETH and increasing ETH-per-share for our investors,” he said.

Chalom added that the firm remains focused on building the most trusted, long-term-oriented treasury in the Ethereum ecosystem. “Each day brings new evidence of accelerating retail and institutional adoption of Ethereum across stablecoins, tokenized assets, and DeFi,” he said, reaffirming SharpLink’s bullish stance on ETH as a core corporate treasury asset.

Deployment of Capital and Strategic Outlook

The $76.5 million raised will be deployed to enhance SharpLink’s ETH-per-share ratio and expand its Ethereum treasury holdings, continuing the company’s upward momentum under ticker $SBET.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering, with Thompson Hine LLP serving as legal counsel to SharpLink and Sullivan & Worcester LLP advising A.G.P.

This raise positions SharpLink as a leading publicly traded vehicle for Ethereum exposure, combining equity-market access with disciplined, accretive ETH accumulation — reinforcing its mission to build a “long-term, ETH-per-share-obsessed treasury.”

SharpLink Calls for Shift Toward High-Quality Growth Assets

At the Digital Assets Summit (DAS) 2025 in London on Tuesday, SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom addressed a packed audience during a panel discussion with Joseph Lubin, founder and CEO of Consensys. Chalom explains that the next phase of institutional adoption will be driven by fundamentals rather than hype.

SharpLink Gaming Price Action

Shares of SharpLink Gaming Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) have surged 435% over the past six months, closing at $14.77 on October 16, 2025. The rally comes as the company cements its position as one of the largest corporate holders of Ether and continues to expand its Ethereum-based treasury strategy.

SharpLink’s market capitalization now stands at $2.9 billion, reflecting growing institutional confidence following its $76.5 million equity raise at a 12% premium to market.

Despite the volatility seen earlier this year — with shares spiking above $80 in June 2025 before stabilizing — investor sentiment remains strong amid the firm’s commitment to increasing ETH per share.

The stock’s performance shows SharpLink’s emergence as a leading proxy for Ethereum exposure in public markets, mirroring renewed optimism in digital asset adoption and corporate treasury tokenization.

Disclosure: The writer holds a small personal position in SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET).

Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-16 13:57:08
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-16 14:48:39
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$3,872
3.11 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,876,551,440,067
-11.03
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Big Buyers Are Back After the Crash – Explosive Rally is Starting Now
2025-10-14 12:39:54
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
“Trump Insider” Whale Who Made $160M From BTC Crash Is Building Massive Shorts Again – Another Meltdown Ahead?
2025-10-14 05:45:20
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-16 13:57:08
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-16 14:48:39
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Fills Weekly CME Gap To Mirror 2024 Reversal Pattern – $130K Next?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-16 19:09:25
Blockchain News
Ripple’s $1B GTreasury Deal Targets Multi-Trillion Corporate Treasury Market
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-10-16 17:56:04
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors