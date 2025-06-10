BTC $109,353.53 1.56%
Serial Investor Gary Cardone Slams XRP as Ripple Aligns With Europe on Digital Euro Project

Serial entrepreneur and investor Gary Cardone has launched a scathing attack on XRP, accusing the digital asset of aligning itself with centralized governments in a bid to stay relevant.

Key Takeaways:

  • Gary Cardone accused XRP of aligning with “oppressive people” to survive amid ECB digital euro speculation.
  • XRP supporters pushed back, citing no official confirmation of ECB-Ripple collaboration.
  • Critics and influencers called Cardone’s remarks exaggerated, misleading, and ideologically driven.

His remarks follow ongoing speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) may integrate the XRP Ledger into its digital euro infrastructure.

While the ECB has not confirmed any formal partnership with Ripple or its XRP Ledger, rumors have circulated across crypto circles.

Cardone Takes Aim at XRP

In a tweet, Cardone said XRP “will take any path it needs to survive,” even if that includes working with “oppressive people.”

He took particular aim at ECB President Christine Lagarde, referring to her as “Ms. Cringe,” and accusing her of wanting to turn Europe into a “prison continent.”

Cardone went further, likening XRP’s influence in finance to a new virus, calling it “COVID-19 Part Two in finance.”

He warned that continued support for the token amounts to voting for “European warmongers,” framing XRP’s ambitions as a threat to freedom rather than a step forward in financial innovation.

The comments drew immediate backlash from the XRP community, which labeled the remarks as inflammatory and unfounded.

Robert Doyle, known online as Crypto Sensei, countered Cardone’s statements by noting that “there is no official confirmation” that Ripple technology will be used for the digital euro.

He emphasized that, while the ECB is exploring CBDCs, no final decision has been made regarding the technology stack.

Ripple has actively engaged with several central banks in recent years, including those in Palau and Georgia, for CBDC pilot projects.

However, critics argue that such partnerships contradict crypto’s original ethos of decentralization and resistance to surveillance-driven financial systems.

Still, Ripple supporters point out that mainstream adoption is a necessary step for real-world impact. “If we want crypto to scale, we need to work with institutions, not fight them,” one user commented.

Cardone’s Comments Draw Sharp Criticism

Cardone’s comments also drew a sharp rebuke from YouTuber Moon Lambo, who accused him of spreading misinformation. “Either Gary is gullible and fell for fake news or he’s spreading it intentionally,” he said, referencing the lack of any official ECB statement on Ripple’s involvement.

Moon Lambo further accused Cardone of suffering from “XRP Derangement Syndrome,” arguing that he is pushing a narrative that suits his worldview, rather than sticking to verified facts.

Attorney Bill Morgan also chimed in, calling it ironic that Cardone would suggest “a public, permissionless network like the XRP Ledger” could be aiding oppressive regimes.

He questioned how such a decentralized system could be accused of aligning with authoritarian agendas.

At present, the ECB has stated that a digital euro could be launched if approved by the European Parliament, but has not selected a specific platform or partner.

