Senators Call For Probe Into Top Trump Administration Officials,

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Elissa Slotkin are demanding investigations into Trump allies David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, alleging undisclosed UAE ties and conflicts of interest tied to World Liberty Financial.

Last updated: September 24, 2025

Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Elissa Slotkin (D-NY) are pushing three key oversight officials to probe key Trump administration officials connected to U.S. President Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial, a September 24 letter from the two U.S. lawmakers reads.

Senators Push For Probe

According to the Wednesday letter, Slotkin and Warren want a probe launched into David Sacks and Steve Witkoff for allegedly “advocating for the United States to sell sensitive national security technology to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).”

The Senate duo allege Sacks and Witkoff “played key roles” over the White House’s choice to ease AI system security restrictions in shipments sent to the UAE.

However, the senators claim the two had not “disclosed their financial ties to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” UAE’s national security advisor.

Trump Administration Ties Questioned By U.S. Lawmakers

Slotkin and Warren say that Witkoff’s son, World Liberty Financial CEO Zach Witkoff, failed to recuse himself from U.S. decisions involving the UAE despite MGX – a state-owned investment firm controlled by Sheikh Tahnoon – investing $2 billion worth of WLF’s issued stablecoin, USD1, into Binance.

The senators allege that Sacks and Witkoff “were in positions to control government decisions to personally enrich themselves – even as they created significant national security concerns.”

“In the history of our country’s foreign policy, one is hard-pressed to find two senior officials with such significant conflicts of interest involved in decisions regarding national security,” Slotkin and Warren said.

“Such unbridled conflicts of interest have no place in the U.S. government, and we urge you to undertake a swift and thorough evaluation of these allegations,” they added. “This information is also critical as Congress considers legislation for digital asset market structure and attempts to ensure that crypto corruption does not undermine our national security.”