BTC $113,616.41 1.26%
ETH $4,157.00 -0.54%
SOL $211.82 -1.75%
PEPE $0.0000096 0.41%
SHIB $0.000012 0.51%
DOGE $0.24 1.12%
XRP $2.95 4.33%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.21
Cryptonews Blockchain News

FTT Surges As Sam Bankman-Fried’s X Account Posts Good Morning Message

FTX Sam Bankman-Fried SBF
A cryptic “gm” from Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account sent FTX’s token soaring, despite the disgraced founder serving a 25-year prison sentence.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

FTT saw a surge in value following a random post to the X account of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on September 23.

Sam Bankman-Fried Surprises With X Post

In the Tuesday night X post, the one-time king of crypto posted a simple “gm” (short for good morning) on his social media feed.

According to data from CoinGecko, the native FTX token was up over 18% in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.

The move raised eyebrows from the crypto community at large, given that federal inmates posting on social media is widely prohibited.

However, in a reply to the X post a few hours later, the person behind the message alleged that he was not Bankman-Fried.

“No, SBF is not posting himself from prison,” the X post read. “I’m a friend posting on his behalf.”

SBF Lawyer Tapped in High-Profile Case

News of Bankman-Fried’s social media resurgence came just days after it was revealed that “It Ends With Us” director Justin Baldoni brought on the former crypto kingpin’s lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, in his high-profile case against his former co-star, Blake Lively.

Shapiro is representing Bankman-Fried as he appeals his November 2023 conviction on seven fraud and conspiracy charges tied to FTX’s stunning collapse in 2022.

The appellate attorney also represented Sean “Diddy” Combs ahead of his July 2025 partial acquittal of racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Bankman-Fried has been held in federal prison since 2023 and was sentenced to 25 years behind bars. The MIT graduate has also been ordered to pay $11 billion in restitution and fees for defrauding investors in his crypto exchange.

Oral arguments for Bankman-Fried’s appeal are scheduled for November 4 at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York. However, with historically low acquittal rates for federal inmates, he faces an uphill legal battle.

Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-17 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 15:48:02
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-24 12:45:09
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,098,436,152,892
-4.37
Trending Crypto
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-17 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 15:48:02
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-24 12:45:09
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

How to Trade Crypto Futures in the US: Step-by-Step Guide
Eric Huffman
Eric Huffman
2025-09-24 09:06:33
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Suffer Massive $244M Outflow Amid Second Straight Day of Outflows
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-24 19:08:56
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors