Crypto Leaders Kraken, Crypto.com to Face SEC-CFTC “Harmonization” Showdown – Here’s What’s at Stake

Crypto’s rulebook meets Wall Street’s playbook as Kraken and Crypto.com sit beside Nasdaq and CME in an SEC‑CFTC bid to align who polices what, how, and where investors are protected.

Journalist Hassan Shittu
Last updated: September 24, 2025

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will hold a joint roundtable on regulatory harmonization this Monday, September 29, at the SEC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The meeting, scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, will be open to the public and webcast live. The event marks one of the most important gatherings to date between traditional finance executives and leading crypto firms.

SEC and CFTC to Host Joint Roundtable on Digital Asset Oversight

According to the published agenda, the roundtable will feature three panels, each exploring how closer coordination between the SEC and CFTC could reshape oversight of trading platforms, market participants, and digital asset services.

Opening remarks will be delivered by SEC Chair Paul Atkins, Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham, and SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw.

Agenda, Panelists for @CFTC Roundtable on Regulatory Harmonization Efforts Announced: https://t.co/JIgAnjju7B — CFTC (@CFTC) September 24, 2025

The first panel, moderated by former CFTC Chair J. Christopher Giancarlo, will examine the history of SEC-CFTC cooperation, drawing in industry experts from groups including SIFMA, Interactive Brokers, and ISDA.

The second panel, focused on platforms, is expected to draw the most attention. Moderated by former CFTC Commissioner Jill Sommers and SEC Division of Trading and Markets Director Jamie Selway, it will bring together leaders from both Wall Street and crypto.

Panelists include Arjun Sethi of Kraken, Shayne Coplan of Polymarket, and Tarek Mansour of Kalshi, alongside Adena Friedman of Nasdaq, CME Group’s Terrence Duffy, and ICE Chair Jeffrey Sprecher.

Analysts note that such a lineup shows how crypto platforms are now entering the same regulatory discussions as some of the world’s largest financial exchanges.

Following remarks from SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda, the final panel will turn to market participants and the potential benefits of harmonized rules for investors.

Panelists include Nick Lundgren of Crypto.com, Stephen Berger of Citadel, Ryan Louvar of WisdomTree, JB Mackenzie of Robinhood, Dave Olsen of Jump Trading, and representatives from Bank of America and J.P. Morgan. The discussion will be moderated by Giancarlo and former SEC Commissioner Troy Paredes.

Closing remarks will be delivered by SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce. The agenda reflects growing momentum for aligning the approaches of the two regulators, a development that could directly impact exchanges, custody providers, and stablecoin issuers operating in the United States.

Eleanor Terrett, an analyst at Bloomberg, noted that the inclusion of both crypto platforms like Kraken and Crypto.com alongside traditional finance giants such as Nasdaq, CME, and ICE illustrates just how far the regulatory debate has progressed.

🚨NEW: The @SECGov has announced the agenda and panelists for its joint roundtable with the @CFTC on Monday.



What jumps out is Panel 2 on platforms: TradFi exchange giants Jeff Sprecher (NYSE/ICE), Terry Duffy (CME) and Adena Friedman (NASDAQ) sharing a table with leaders from… pic.twitter.com/C5JDJ5zWIR — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 24, 2025

The roundtable will be livestreamed on the SEC’s website, with no registration required for online viewers.

SEC Ramps Up Crypto Oversight With Series of Public Roundtables

The SEC is pressing ahead with its “Spring Sprint Toward Crypto Clarity,” a series of roundtables intended to shape digital asset oversight through its newly created Crypto Task Force.

The first session, held March 21 in Washington, D.C., examined the legal status of crypto assets under the theme “How We Got Here and How We Get Out.” While the main panel was livestreamed, regulators and industry leaders also joined closed-door breakout discussions for more candid exchanges.

🏛️ The SEC’s newly formed Crypto Task Force will meet for the first time this month, aiming to address regulatory gaps and provide clarity for digital assets. #CryptoRegulation #CryptoTaskForcehttps://t.co/x2pDawxAVz — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 4, 2025

A second roundtable on April 11 shifted focus to trading rules. Titled “Between a Block and a Hard Place: Tailoring Regulation for Crypto Trading,” it featured senior executives from Uniswap Labs, Cumberland DRW, and Coinbase, all firms previously investigated by the SEC.

Traditional market voices, including representatives from the New York Stock Exchange and UC Berkeley, also joined the debate.

🏛️ Newly-confirmed SEC Chair Paul Atkins is slated to speak at the federal regulator's crypto roundtable this Friday.#PaulAtkins #SECChairhttps://t.co/Y0klxToDCj — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 24, 2025

Two weeks later, custody took center stage. On April 24, Chair Paul Atkins opened “Know Your Custodian,” joined by Commissioners Hester Peirce, Mark Uyeda, and Caroline Crenshaw.

Peirce called custody one of the agency’s “most challenging” issues as crypto is integrated into financial markets.

🏦 The SEC Crypto Task Force is slated to hold a new roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy on October 17.#SEC #CryptoTaskForcehttps://t.co/kE5Wxp5zFc — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 9, 2025

Looking ahead, the SEC will host a hearing on October 17 dedicated to privacy and financial surveillance technologies, a move Commissioner Peirce described as key to protecting Americans’ data in the digital economy.