BTC -1.07%
$57,896.35
ETH -2.65%
$2,450.77
SOL -1.96%
$130.02
PEPE -2.49%
$0.0000073
SHIB -1.55%
$0.000013
BNB 0.35%
$524.29
DOGE 0.08%
$0.097
XRP 0.57%
$0.56
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
The Hottest Presale
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Ripple to Add Ethereum-Compatible Smart Contracts to XRP Ledger

Ethereum Ripple Smart Contracts
Ripple is bringing Ethereum-compatible Ripple smart contracts to the XRP Ledger.
Last updated:
Author
Jimmy Aki
Author
Jimmy Aki
About Author

Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, Business2Community, and...

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Ripple

Ripple, the company behind the XRP cryptocurrency, announced plans on September 3 to integrate Ethereum-compatible smart contracts into the XRP Ledger (XRPL), seeking to enhance the blockchain’s capabilities and attract a broader developer base.

This move is expected to reshape the XRPL ecosystem by introducing new functionalities and expanding its appeal to developers.

Ripple’s Smart Contract Implementation into the XRPL Ecosystem and Developer Collaboration

A September 3 press release reveals that the integration of Ripple smart contracts into the XRPL ecosystem marks a strategic shift for Ripple, positioning it to compete more directly with established platforms like Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, and Solana.

This strategic enhancement intends to create new opportunities for users, builders, and entrepreneurs, ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi) applications to supply chain management solutions.

Ripple’s approach to implementing smart contracts is two-pronged. Initially, the feature will be deployed on the XRPL Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain, developed in collaboration with blockchain firm Peersyst.

This sidechain will provide a familiar environment for developers who are accustomed to Ethereum-based smart contracts, permitting the use of the Solidity programming language.

The second phase of the implementation will introduce smart contracts to the XRPL mainnet. However, this stage is still in the research phase, and Ripple has not provided a definite timeline for its deployment.

The company has indicated that the momentum for increasing the programmability of XRPL will accelerate in 2025, suggesting a long-term commitment to evolving the platform’s capabilities.

Strategic Partnerships and Academic Initiatives

In addition to the smart contract integration, Ripple is also expanding its influence through strategic partnerships and academic initiatives.

A key development is the recent alliance with Futureverse, a company known for its work in artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.

This collaboration provides KYC-verified access to DeFi through Futureverse’s Ottó blockchain, using Ripple Custody for asset management.

On the academic front, Ripple’s University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) has expanded its reach by adding Korea’s Yonsei University as its 58th global partner.

This collaboration seeks to advance research across various fields, including AI, finance, and information systems.

The partnership will also facilitate hackathons and fund the launch of an XRPL validator at the university, further expanding Ripple’s academic and research footprint.

In The Article
Ethereum
ETH
$2,451
2.65 %
Ethereum
Recommended Articles
Bitcoin on Track for $110K? Analysts Forecast a Q4 2024 Surge
2024-09-03 15:49:32
SlumDOGE Millionaire on How to Invest to Earn Big, Finding Winning Meme Coins, NEIRO, and Turning $180K into $3M in DOGE | Ep. 366
SunPump to Implement "100% On-Chain Buyback and Burn" Mechanism, Justin Sun Says
2024-09-03 12:26:26
Richard Teng Wants 'Binance 2.0' to be Compliance Focused: KBW2024
2024-09-03 11:19:51
77% of Polymarket Traders Expect 25 Basis Point Cut in Federal Reserve's FOMC Meeting
2024-09-03 10:52:53
Binance to Shift South African Derivatives Operations to Bahrain
2024-09-03 10:39:13
CoinMarketCap Admits to Glitch After TON Price Shows Massive 93% Drop
2024-09-03 09:58:26
Read More Articles

More Articles

Price Analysis
Ripple Receives 2 Billion XRP from Unknown Wallets – Could This Massive Release Trigger a Price Explosion?
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2024-09-02 12:19:50
Jimmy Aki
Author
Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, Business2Community, and Blockonomi, covering news and reviewing cryptocurrency products and services.
Read More