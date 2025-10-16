Crypto Price Prediction Today 16 October – XRP, Tether Gold, PEPE

Ongoing declines mean that the crypto price prediction for these 3 tokens is actually becoming even more bullish.

The market has dropped again today as tariff fears continue to weigh on investor sentiment, yet the crypto price prediction for XRP, Tether Gold, and Pepe remains positive.

These three coins are all in a strong position fundamentally and technically, with Tether Gold in a particularly strong position to rise as traders seek safer havens.

We look at the prospects for these coins in the article below, while we also take a look at one up-and-coming token that’s winning over lots of new investors.

Crypto Price Prediction: XRP ($XRP) – Altcoin Could Explode As Soon As ETFs Begin Launching

XRP has declined by 2% in the past 24 hours, with its current price of $2.45 representing a 13% loss in a week and a 19% drop in a month.

On the other hand, XRP can still point to a 350% increase in the past year, during which it has made strong headway on the back of Ripple’s renewed growth.

This annual gain gives it a great launchpad for further increases towards the end of the year, especially if the numerous XRP ETFs in waiting receive the go-ahead from the SEC.

XRP ETFs would result in an explosion of demand for the altcoin, which is already popular among institutions, according to CoinShares data.

And given its strong fundamentals, its oversold chart looks very bullish right now, in that it indicates that a big upwards correction could come soon.

Its RSI (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) have both hit bottoms recently, signalling that XRP is trading at a big discount relative to recent levels.

So sooner or later, buyers should swoop back in, something which they’re likely to do as and when the first ETFs launch.

We could therefore see the XRP restore to $3 in November, while ETF volumes could push it beyond $5 by the New Year.

Crypto Price Prediction: Tether Gold ($XAUT) – Waning Dollar Will Continue to Push Gold-Linked Token to New Highs

In contrast to most other top-100 tokens, Tether Gold has risen today, moving to $4,254 and confirming a 5% increase in a week.

XAUT has also risen by 15% in a month and by 59% in a year, with its rise coming as tariff uncertainty, inflation, and a declining dollar push more investors towards the safe haven of gold.

And because XAUT is pegged 1:1 with gold, the token has risen accordingly, with more gains likely to come in the near and more distant future.

Its chart today highlights how much momentum it has gathered over the past few weeks, particularly in September and October.

Normally, its elevated RSI and MACD would indicate overbuying, predicting that a correction may be coming soon.

However, Tether Gold is not a normal asset, given its pegging to gold itself, so it will rise for as long as gold continues to rise.

And given the ongoing instability of the global economy, there’s no immediate end to gold’s current rally.

XAUT could reach $5,000 by the end of the year, while a longer-term target would be $7,000.

Crypto Price Prediction: Pepe ($PEPE) – Whales Continue to Accumulate Oversold Meme Token

Pepe has taken a 3% hit today, with its drop to $0.00000723 also marking a 21% decline in the past week and a 33% decline in the last 30 days.

Worryingly, PEPE has also suffered a 31% drop in the past year, unlike most major tokens, which have risen (often substantially) in this period.

This would suggest that Pepe may be experiencing a long-term decline, possibly as traders concentrate more on newer meme coins.

That said, whales continue to buy Pepe every now and again, indicating that it has an enduring appeal as a vehicle for profits.

Assuming that this trend will continue, its chart today would suggest that it could recover strongly soon, given its oversold indicators.

Its MACD has been declining over the past few days and looks like it could bottom out very soon, announcing the onset of a rebound.

Because Pepe is a meme token, it will depend on a market-wide recovery to make its own recovery.

Such a recovery may arrive with the launch of altcoin ETFs towards the end of the year, which could incite a bull rally.

In this kind of context, PEPE will return to $0.000010 in November and will push towards $0.000030 by the end of the year.

