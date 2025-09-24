BTC $113,218.31 0.11%
Reserve & CF Benchmarks Launch $LCAP, First Licensed Crypto Index Token on Kraken

Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Last updated: 
Reserve, a platform for Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs), has partnered with CF Benchmarks, the UK FCA-regulated index provider behind BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, to launch the Large Cap Index DTF ($LCAP).

The new token is the industry’s first licensed, institutional-grade onchain index product and will be available for trading on Kraken, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The $LCAP token provides investors with diversified exposure to over 90% of the cryptocurrency market cap through a single, blockchain-native vehicle.

The index includes ten large-cap cryptocurrencies, among them Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP, benchmarked against CF Benchmarks’ Large Cap Index.

ETF-Like Simplicity with Onchain Execution

According to Reserve $LCAP is backed 1:1 by underlying assets held in smart contracts. The portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and redeemable for its underlying components.

Thomas Mattimore, CEO of ABC Labs, a contributor to the Reserve ecosystem, explains the launch represents a step forward in bringing traditional investment simplicity into crypto markets.

“$LCAP gives users access to approximately 90% of the total cryptocurrency market cap in a decentralized, diversified index-based investment product that looks and feels like an ETF,” said Mattimore.

The structure makes it possible for both retail and institutional investors to gain broad crypto exposure in a regulated, transparent, and liquid manner.

Institutional-Grade Scale and Partnerships

$LCAP is supported by Reserve’s decentralized index infrastructure and executed in partnership with MEV Capital, a firm specializing in institutional-scale trading.

“By tracking our Large Cap Index, $LCAP will seamlessly deliver diversified exposure to the largest digital assets through one tokenized vehicle,” said Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks.

Expanding Access to Decentralized Index Products

Reserve already oversees more than $500 million in total value locked (TVL) across its suite of index and yield DTFs. These products allow users to earn onchain yield denominated in assets such as ETH and USDC.

With $LCAP, Reserve is expanding its product offering to investors seeking both diversification and institutional-grade safeguards.

The introduction of $LCAP on Kraken shows growing alignment between regulated benchmarks and tokenized investment products. It also highlights the trend of bringing ETF-like experiences to crypto markets, where efficiency, accessibility, and decentralization intersect.

CME Group, CF Benchmarks Launch Internet Computer Indices

Last year Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group and CF Benchmarks started offering new reference rates and real-time indices for Ripple (XRP) and Internet Computer (ICP).

According to a July 11 announcement made by the CME Group, CF Benchmarks will publish these new indices daily to deliver accurate and reliable pricing information for Ripple and Internet Computer to a broad range of market participants.

