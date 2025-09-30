Republic to Tokenize Equity in Web3 Giant Animoca Brands for Global Investors
Republic has announced plans to tokenize equity in Animoca Brands, a move that opens the door for global investors to gain exposure to one of the most active players in the Web3 space.
Key Takeaways:
- Republic will tokenize equity in Animoca Brands to open access for global investors.
- Shares will be issued on the Solana blockchain and traded on Republic’s compliant marketplace.
- The move aims to bring private market exposure to retail investors through blockchain infrastructure.
The initiative will see Republic mint digital tokens representing shares of Animoca Brands, allowing retail and institutional investors to access ownership of the company through a blockchain-based structure, according to a Tuesday announcement.
The tokenized equity will be issued on the Solana blockchain and distributed directly to users’ wallets.
Trading will take place on Republic’s global marketplace, which supports regulatory-compliant asset transfers.
Animoca Brands, known for its portfolio of over 600 Web3 investments, including The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and OpenSea, remains privately held.
Until now, access to its equity has been limited, primarily available through over-the-counter secondary markets.
Republic’s tokenization effort aims to change that by introducing a more efficient and transparent way to invest in the Web3 powerhouse.
“This represents a meaningful development in the convergence of traditional finance with blockchain-based solutions,” said Andrew Durgee, Co-CEO of Republic.
“It sets a precedent for how companies can structure equity for the future.”
Republic’s broader mission is to expand access to private markets globally. With a track record of deploying over $3 billion across more than 2,500 companies and a user base spanning 150 countries, the firm has positioned itself as a leading player in blockchain-powered investment infrastructure.
Republic recently launched Mirror Tokens to offer pre-IPO access and partnered with Hamilton Lane to bring retail access to institutional investments.
“Tokenizing Animoca Brands’ equity on Solana showcases what Internet Capital Markets can enable — fast, global access to private company ownership. This is a glimpse of the future,” Solana Foundation President Lily Liu said.
Tokenized Real-World Assets May Unlock $400T TradFi Market
In a recent research, Web3 digital property firm Animoca Brands said that tokenization of RWAs could unlock a $400 trillion traditional finance market.
Animoca researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan said the global market for private credit, treasury debt, commodities, stocks, alternative funds, and bonds represents a vast runway for growth.
“The estimated $400 trillion addressable TradFi market underscores the potential growth runway for RWA tokenization,” they wrote.
Meanwhile, according to the 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report, the market for tokenized RWAs could grow to $16 trillion by 2030.
Tokenized U.S. Treasuries alone are projected to reach $4.2 billion this year, with short-term government bonds driving most of the activity.
Institutional interest is accelerating, with major banks, asset managers, and blockchain-native firms exploring tokenization for yield and liquidity management.
