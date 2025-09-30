BTC $113,007.48 0.56%
ETH $4,160.08 0.94%
SOL $206.61 -0.61%
PEPE $0.0000091 -0.81%
SHIB $0.000011 -1.00%
DOGE $0.22 -0.92%
XRP $2.84 -0.84%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Republic to Tokenize Equity in Web3 Giant Animoca Brands for Global Investors

Adoption Asset tokenization Tokenization
The tokenized equity will be issued on the Solana blockchain and distributed directly to users’ wallets.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Republic to Tokenize Equity in Web3 Giant Animoca Brands for Global Investors

Republic has announced plans to tokenize equity in Animoca Brands, a move that opens the door for global investors to gain exposure to one of the most active players in the Web3 space.

Key Takeaways:

  • Republic will tokenize equity in Animoca Brands to open access for global investors.
  • Shares will be issued on the Solana blockchain and traded on Republic’s compliant marketplace.
  • The move aims to bring private market exposure to retail investors through blockchain infrastructure.

The initiative will see Republic mint digital tokens representing shares of Animoca Brands, allowing retail and institutional investors to access ownership of the company through a blockchain-based structure, according to a Tuesday announcement.

The tokenized equity will be issued on the Solana blockchain and distributed directly to users’ wallets.

Tokenized Animoca Shares to Trade on Republic’s Global Marketplace

Trading will take place on Republic’s global marketplace, which supports regulatory-compliant asset transfers.

Animoca Brands, known for its portfolio of over 600 Web3 investments, including The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and OpenSea, remains privately held.

Until now, access to its equity has been limited, primarily available through over-the-counter secondary markets.

Republic’s tokenization effort aims to change that by introducing a more efficient and transparent way to invest in the Web3 powerhouse.

“This represents a meaningful development in the convergence of traditional finance with blockchain-based solutions,” said Andrew Durgee, Co-CEO of Republic.

“It sets a precedent for how companies can structure equity for the future.”

Republic’s broader mission is to expand access to private markets globally. With a track record of deploying over $3 billion across more than 2,500 companies and a user base spanning 150 countries, the firm has positioned itself as a leading player in blockchain-powered investment infrastructure.

Republic recently launched Mirror Tokens to offer pre-IPO access and partnered with Hamilton Lane to bring retail access to institutional investments.

“Tokenizing Animoca Brands’ equity on Solana showcases what Internet Capital Markets can enable — fast, global access to private company ownership. This is a glimpse of the future,” Solana Foundation President Lily Liu said.

Tokenized Real-World Assets May Unlock $400T TradFi Market

In a recent research, Web3 digital property firm Animoca Brands said that tokenization of RWAs could unlock a $400 trillion traditional finance market.

Animoca researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan said the global market for private credit, treasury debt, commodities, stocks, alternative funds, and bonds represents a vast runway for growth.

“The estimated $400 trillion addressable TradFi market underscores the potential growth runway for RWA tokenization,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, according to the 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report, the market for tokenized RWAs could grow to $16 trillion by 2030.

Tokenized U.S. Treasuries alone are projected to reach $4.2 billion this year, with short-term government bonds driving most of the activity.

Institutional interest is accelerating, with major banks, asset managers, and blockchain-native firms exploring tokenization for yield and liquidity management.

Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Joins BlackRock in $700M Off-Ramp Deal – $1,000 XRP Possible?
2025-09-24 22:49:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,062,231,230,860
-0.06
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Joins BlackRock in $700M Off-Ramp Deal – $1,000 XRP Possible?
2025-09-24 22:49:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Features
Government Shutdown Looms: Will Bitcoin Fall?
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-09-30 11:28:55
Blockchain News
Tokenized Funds Outpace Early ETF Growth, Standard Chartered-Backed Libeara Reports
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-30 11:19:01
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors