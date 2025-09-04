Pump.fun Frenzy, MemeCore Madness, Story’s Big Money – Altcoin Season Is Back

Last updated: September 4, 2025

Altcoin season is currently defined less by large caps and more by tokens with visible participation. Communities, launch platforms, and intellectual property are drawing volume and liquidity. That explains why MemeCore, Pump.fun, and Story have emerged as three of the more closely watched names this week.

Each token represents a different route to activity. MemeCore continues to attract retail flows through meme culture. Pump.fun sustains turnover as a factory for new Solana tokens. Story connects to capital tied to intellectual property and AI infrastructure. Together, they show that altseason can support very different models when each has an active base of users or investors.

MemeCore (M): Strong Weekly Gains with Renewed Campaigns

MemeCore is trading near $1.35, with a market capitalization of about $1.4 billion and a circulating supply just above 1 billion tokens, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily turnover is close to $50 million. The token has gained more than 220% in the past seven days after spending most of early August below $0.50.

The rebound followed organized campaigns that tied token holding to rewards through a liquidity event promoted within its community. Social channels amplified the campaign, helping M recover from a sharp pullback and push through resistance near $1.00. Market participants are now watching to see if volumes stay consistent after this acceleration.

MemeCore presents itself as a broader meme ecosystem token. That positioning has helped keep it listed on major venues, giving traders access and liquidity many smaller meme assets lack. Its latest performance shows how sustained community attention can influence weekly moves during altseason.

Pump.fun (PUMP): Platform Growth Feeds Price Strength

Pump.fun is trading at about $0.0044, with a market cap of nearly $1.5 billion and a circulating supply of roughly 354 billion tokens. Daily trading volume stands around $400 million. The price has increased more than 35% over the past week, matching growth in activity on its platform.

The project is built as a token launch system on Solana. Developers use Pump.fun to create and list meme coins quickly. That activity has surged again, with tens of thousands of new contracts launched in recent days. Updates to its fee model—lowering the base rate for new issuers—have also helped bring back repeat users.

The platform continues to generate high revenue from fees and has overtaken several competitors in total trading volume. This constant cycle of creation ensures that liquidity flows back to PUMP itself, keeping it as a beneficiary of platform engagement during altcoin season.

Story (IP): Institutional Capital Supports Expansion

Story is trading near $8.00, with a market cap of around $2.4 billion and daily turnover near $200 million. The token has gained more than 30% during the past week, supported by institutional commitments and broader funding announcements.

One driver has been the Heritage Distilling’s decision to place $360 million into Story’s ecosystem, split between cash and IP tokens. That allocation has been framed as a treasury strategy, giving Story a layer of credibility in capital markets. Previous funding rounds led by large venture investors also reinforced interest in the project.

Altcoin Season Perspective

The three tokens show how varied altseason flows can be. MemeCore captures community-driven strength. Pump.fun represents platform-based turnover. Story links crypto assets to institutional participation in intellectual property.

Rather than a synchronized rally, altcoin season is rewarding tokens that sustain attention through specific activity. These cases demonstrate that liquidity can form around memes, launch platforms, and intellectual property all at once, making the current rotation one of the more diverse phases of the cycle.