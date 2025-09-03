Altcoin Season: Ethena Rises on $50M Weekly Revenue; MemeCore and OKB Climb

Author Hongji Feng Last updated: September 3, 2025

Altcoin season often shows its character through the tokens that capture liquidity and trading screens in a given week. Today, three names stand out for different reasons. MemeCore continues to rise on meme-driven enthusiasm. OKB benefits from its position as one of the most established exchange tokens. Ethena is finding traction through the growth of its synthetic dollar system.

The combination illustrates how altseason can be shaped by very different drivers. Community energy, exchange economics, and alternative stablecoin structures are all drawing attention. These tokens do not share the same purpose or design, yet each gathers interest through clear channels connecting to active users.

MemeCore (M): Community Token Moves Past $1

MemeCore is trading near $1.02, giving it a market capitalization of about $1.05 billion. According to CoinMarketCap, the circulating supply stands at just above 1 billion tokens, with daily turnover near $200 million. The price has climbed more than 140% over the past week and is once again approaching the August peak of $1.06.

What's trending in the last 24 hours? 👀 pic.twitter.com/5MaH9rVJQt — MemeCore (@MemeCore_ORG) August 30, 2025

Momentum has been driven by concentrated community campaigns, renewed influencer promotion, and liquidity maintained across multiple exchanges. The project positions itself as more than a single meme coin, with an ecosystem intended to support additional launches.

This framework helps explain why trading interest has returned so quickly, making MemeCore one of the clearest community-driven beneficiaries of this altcoin season.

OKB: Exchange Utility and Scarcity

OKB is priced around $178.9, with a market capitalization of nearly $3.7 billion. Circulating and maximum supply are fixed at 21 million tokens, which sets it apart from many other exchange-linked assets. The token has risen by roughly 6% in the past day.

OKB Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

OKB’s demand is tied to the OKX trading platform, where holders receive fee discounts, staking opportunities, and access to exclusive launches. Buyback and burn programs further reduce supply over time.

The most recent move coincided with technical signs showing OKB trading above longer-term averages, prompting traders to add exposure. This mixture of exchange loyalty and managed scarcity has kept OKB resilient during altcoin rotations.

Ethena (ENA): Synthetic Dollar Adoption Lifts Token

Ethena is trading near $0.73, with a market capitalization of about $4.8 billion and a circulating supply of around 6.6 billion tokens. Daily turnover is close to $700 million, reflecting broad participation. ENA has gained about 7% in the past day and around 20% during the past week.

The token is connected to USDe, a synthetic dollar that expands through derivatives-based hedging rather than reserves. Recent growth in USDe supply has been accompanied by protocol revenues exceeding $50 million in a single week.

Governance discussions around directing these revenues toward ENA holders have added to demand. Ethena has therefore become one of the more closely watched tokens in this stage of altseason.

Altcoin Season Outlook

Altcoin season rarely follows one pattern. Today, MemeCore illustrates the reach of meme culture, OKB shows the pull of exchange ecosystems, and Ethena shows the link between stablecoin adoption and token value.

Each has found a different path into trading activity, and together they show how altseason can be built from diverse sources of participation.