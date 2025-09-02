BTC $110,646.02 1.76%
Altcoin News

Altcoin Season Heats Up – Four, Sky, and Bitget Token Dominate Rotation

Altcoin altcoin season
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng


Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Altcoin season continues to unfold unevenly. Rather than lifting all assets, the current rotation is concentrating on tokens tied to platforms, governance systems, and exchange ecosystems. Four, Sky, and Bitget Token are three examples showing how liquidity and attention can cluster around specific themes.

Four is active within GameFi and offers launchpad access on BNB Chain. Sky serves as the governance token for the Maker ecosystem’s transition. Bitget Token remains anchored to the utility and trading features of the Bitget exchange. Together, these tokens illustrate how altseason is rewarding assets with defined structures and sustained participation.

Four (FORM): GameFi Launchpad Pushes Activity

Four is trading near $3.31, up by 9% over the past 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, its market capitalization is about $1.24 billion, and daily turnover is approaching $90 million. The circulating supply is around 375 million tokens, with a maximum of 580 million. Price remains roughly 20% below its August high of $4.19.

The token continues to benefit from GameFi-related campaigns and launchpad projects. Users are drawn to staking options and governance participation on BNB Chain, which creates recurring demand.

Four’s movement this week reflects renewed GameFi interest and sustained liquidity from its listing on multiple exchanges. Its role as an access point for new projects has kept turnover steady even during quieter sessions.

Sky (SKY): Governance Transition Drives Turnover

Sky is trading near $0.071, giving it a market capitalization of about $1.67 billion. The supply in circulation is nearly 23.5 billion tokens, close to the maximum. Daily trading volume has surged by 150% and currently sits above $3 million, triggered by the $75 million buyback.

SKY Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The token emerged from Maker’s governance transition, replacing MKR on a fixed basis. SKY holders vote on protocol matters, including stability fee adjustments and collateral onboarding. Increased protocol activity and ongoing governance proposals have lifted visibility, encouraging participation by holders who want to influence decisions.

This governance function helps SKY retain attention despite relatively low trading volumes compared to larger altcoins.

Bitget Token (BGB): Exchange Utility Sustains Demand

Bitget Token is trading close to $5.06, with a market capitalization above $5.7 billion and daily volume near $520 million. Circulating supply is about 1.39 billion tokens of a maximum of 2 billion. Price is up slightly in the past twenty-four hours and sits around 40% below its all-time high of $8.45.

BGB remains central to the Bitget exchange ecosystem. Holders gain fee reductions, launchpad access, staking benefits, and governance rights. Technical trading indicators show BGB holding above its 50-day and 100-day moving averages, which has encouraged additional volume from traders.

Combined with the exchange’s growth in derivatives and spot markets, this utility helps maintain consistent turnover during altcoin season.

Altcoin Season Outlook

Four, Sky, and BGB each show how altcoin season supports tokens with structural roles. Four draws activity from GameFi and project launches. Sky represents a shift in DeFi governance. BGB anchors exchange activity with clear trading benefits.

The common thread is that traders are rewarding assets connected to platforms with measurable use. Altcoin season is not lifting all assets equally, but it is sustaining those with functions that continue to attract participants.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

