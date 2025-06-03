$POPCAT Explodes Past $400M Market Cap – Analysts Say $1 Is Back on the Table

Popcat ($POPCAT) just clawed its way to a 15% moonshot, reigniting the ultimate crypto showdown between cats and dogs. The Solana memecoin is now nipping at DogWifHat’s heels as traders bet on feline dominance in the $65 billion meme sector.

With its market cap exploding past fallen giants like $PNUT, this cat-themed token proves memecoins still have nine lives. Investors are loving it and they are hungry for the next viral predator.

Community-Driven or Hype-Fueled? Why Traders Are Betting Big on $POPCAT

At press time, $POPCAT is trading around $0.412, bouncing from an intraday low of $0.3546 to a local high of $0.4268.

Many observers credit the token’s meteoric rise to its limitless meme appeal, strong community backing, and popularity among leveraged traders who view it as the ultimate money-printing memecoin.

According to DexScreener, $POPCAT now boasts over 142,000 holders and 53 liquidity providers, reflecting its substantial community on the Solana network.

One trader recently shared his success from a long position on $POPCAT, securing over 720% in profits during the latest rally.

Next pump is going to be great asf



$POPCAT is also widely respected in the memecoin arena for its impressive resilience, having grown from a modest $500,000 market cap to over $2 billion within just a year.

This rapid rise has earned listings on top-tier exchanges, including Bybit, Coinbase, KuCoin, and Gate.io.

The token gained additional exposure in the U.S. market when it was listed on Robinhood on March 13.

By May, $POPCAT had become the best-performing asset on Robinhood, outpacing Bitcoin, Solana, and even legacy memecoins like $DOGE and $PEPE.

$POPCAT Holders Eye $1 After Explosive 15% Rally

$POPCAT’s recent performance has traders excited. The token just cleared an important technical marker—its 100-day moving average. This typically suggests growing strength.

Currently, $0.52 and $0.53 represent the immediate challenges. One prominent analyst noted, “If it breaks out, we could see a rapid move toward $0.64, the recent local high.”

$POPCAT daily chart. Price has reclaimed the 100d ema which is a very positive sign. Immediate resistance should be around 0.52-0.53. If breakout, then a rapid push above 0.64 (recent high) could come very fast.$POPCAT to billions! pic.twitter.com/c0LdjtGP7S — Furnaces (@ReboundFurnaces) June 3, 2025

Some charts even hint that $1 may become possible if this momentum holds.

Market watchers are also paying close attention. The token’s ability to hold these gains could determine its next major move. While nothing is certain in crypto markets, the current technical picture appears favorable for $POPCAT holders.

$POPCAT Bull Case Builds, But Support at $0.25 Must Hold to Avoid Trend Breakdown

Following its rally from the early accumulation zone, $POPCAT consistently formed higher lows through March to early May, supported by an ascending trendline, an indicator of sustained buying interest.

However, the price recently fell below that trendline, indicating a short-term loss of momentum.

Even so, $POPCAT seems to be stabilizing, with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounding from 40 and currently sitting at 47.33.

Source: TradingView

This indicates that selling pressure is subsiding, and bullish momentum could return if RSI breaks above 50. Looking ahead, if buyers reclaim control, the next major resistance sits at $0.5707.

A successful breakout above that level could pave the way for a move toward $0.7692 and potentially a retest of $1.0074, a key level from late December 2024. Conversely, if support doesn’t hold, $POPCAT may revisit the $0.20–$0.25 range.