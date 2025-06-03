BTC $105,892.27 1.44%
Price Analysis

$POPCAT Explodes Past $400M Market Cap – Analysts Say $1 Is Back on the Table

Meme coin Solana
Author
Jimmy Aki
About Author

Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Popcat

Popcat ($POPCAT) just clawed its way to a 15% moonshot, reigniting the ultimate crypto showdown between cats and dogs. The Solana memecoin is now nipping at DogWifHat’s heels as traders bet on feline dominance in the $65 billion meme sector.

With its market cap exploding past fallen giants like $PNUT, this cat-themed token proves memecoins still have nine lives. Investors are loving it and they are hungry for the next viral predator.

Community-Driven or Hype-Fueled? Why Traders Are Betting Big on $POPCAT

At press time, $POPCAT is trading around $0.412, bouncing from an intraday low of $0.3546 to a local high of $0.4268.

Many observers credit the token’s meteoric rise to its limitless meme appeal, strong community backing, and popularity among leveraged traders who view it as the ultimate money-printing memecoin.

According to DexScreener, $POPCAT now boasts over 142,000 holders and 53 liquidity providers, reflecting its substantial community on the Solana network.

One trader recently shared his success from a long position on $POPCAT, securing over 720% in profits during the latest rally.

$POPCAT is also widely respected in the memecoin arena for its impressive resilience, having grown from a modest $500,000 market cap to over $2 billion within just a year.

This rapid rise has earned listings on top-tier exchanges, including Bybit, Coinbase, KuCoin, and Gate.io.

The token gained additional exposure in the U.S. market when it was listed on Robinhood on March 13.

By May, $POPCAT had become the best-performing asset on Robinhood, outpacing Bitcoin, Solana, and even legacy memecoins like $DOGE and $PEPE.

$POPCAT Holders Eye $1 After Explosive 15% Rally

$POPCAT’s recent performance has traders excited. The token just cleared an important technical marker—its 100-day moving average. This typically suggests growing strength.

Currently, $0.52 and $0.53 represent the immediate challenges. One prominent analyst noted, “If it breaks out, we could see a rapid move toward $0.64, the recent local high.”

Some charts even hint that $1 may become possible if this momentum holds.

Market watchers are also paying close attention. The token’s ability to hold these gains could determine its next major move. While nothing is certain in crypto markets, the current technical picture appears favorable for $POPCAT holders.

$POPCAT Bull Case Builds, But Support at $0.25 Must Hold to Avoid Trend Breakdown

Following its rally from the early accumulation zone, $POPCAT consistently formed higher lows through March to early May, supported by an ascending trendline, an indicator of sustained buying interest.

However, the price recently fell below that trendline, indicating a short-term loss of momentum.

Even so, $POPCAT seems to be stabilizing, with its Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounding from 40 and currently sitting at 47.33.

Source: TradingView

This indicates that selling pressure is subsiding, and bullish momentum could return if RSI breaks above 50. Looking ahead, if buyers reclaim control, the next major resistance sits at $0.5707.

A successful breakout above that level could pave the way for a move toward $0.7692 and potentially a retest of $1.0074, a key level from late December 2024. Conversely, if support doesn’t hold, $POPCAT may revisit the $0.20–$0.25 range.

Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 28, 2025
2025-05-28 11:27:55
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki

Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news and reviewing cryptocurrency products and services.
