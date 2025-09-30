Pi Coin Price Prediction: Resurfaced Lawsuit Alleges Pi Founders Let Personal Drama Derail the Project – Should Users Be Worried?
Pi community sentiment has been shaken by resurfaced allegations against its founders, putting bullish PI coin price predictions under pressure.
2020 court filings allege that PI’s married co-founders allowed personal disputes to derail the project, raising questions about leadership, transparency, and internal governance of the altcoin.
The plaintiff, former executive McPhilip, argued that these conflicts undermined his ability to lead, diverting attention from growth to private disputes.
The core of the lawsuit, however, was an attempt to dilute McPhillips’ ownership, underscoring greed-driven decision-making in a project trusted with the capital of millions of users.
Pi community commentator Mr Spock added that the lawsuit provides context to inactivity from the Pi core team: when internal conflicts take focus, communication with the community suffers.
This disconnect leaves users in the dark, opening the doors to short-term speculative trading and deterring the builders who create the use cases needed for sustainable growth.
As a result, inflationary pressures compound the effects of weak demand, as tokens continue to unlock at an average rate of $1.2 million per day, according to PiScan.
PI Coin Price Prediction: Can PI Recover From This?
While narratives cloud sentiment, technicals mirror the setup that preceded PI’s last retest of the descending channel, restricting upside for the past four months.
Momentum indicators suggest cracks in sell pressure. The RSI is hovering just below the 30 oversold threshold, a zone that previously marked a local bottom and launched a reversal.
The MACD histogram also hints at buyers stepping back in, climbing towards the signal line in the potential early stages of a new Pi Coin price uptrend.
The key threshold for a breakout lies around $0.32, a past strong support that must be recovered to confirm an upwards move.
Fully realised, this setup targets $0.50 for a potential 90% rebound. Securing that could open the door for a move to reclaim its next major ceiling, the May high at $1.70, for a 530% move.
Still, traders should hedge their bets as the MACD signals weak rebounds with only brief leads above the signal line.
Without clarity from the Pi Core team, builder onboarding and major exchange listings, a rejection at $0.32 seems more likely.
The next support floor is 30% lower at $0.185, a past psychological support level.
PI Holders Could Benefit From a Passive Income Model Like This
For Pi pioneers, years of waiting on a mainnet launch and the ongoing wait for it to gain traction have meant missed gains.
PepeNode ($PEPENODE) lets users build virtual mining rigs and earn meme coins – no hardware, no tech skills needed.
It’s the first mine-to-earn meme coin that turns the idea of crypto mining into a fun, easy game.
Instead of buying expensive equipment, users can set up digital rigs, upgrade them, and start earning rewards right from the presale stage.
It’s a new way to keep earning while others wait for listings – and it’s already catching fire.
Unlike PI coin, built-in deflation strengthens the model.
Every $PEPENODE spent on rigs or nodes undergoes a 70% burn, creating long-term scarcity to boost returns.
Momentum is already on the up. The presale has topped $1.5 million in early weeks, while early stakers are still locking in a huge 861% APY.
Join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining.
With the next price increase just hours away, the longer you wait, the more expensive it is to get started.
To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).Visit the Official Website Here
